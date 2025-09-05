Eternal AI Leverages Filecoin to Preserve Hermes-4-70B Model

Eternal AI has now officially adopted the Hermes-4-70B, an open-source reasoning platform aimed at free conversations with the AI and higher-order AI features. The weights of the model are saved on Filecoin with Lighthouse, a widely used decentralized storage protocol that can store weights on AI, DePin, and NFT data.

The migration underscores the growing importance of decentralized infrastructure to the protection of some of the most valuable AI models.

As the distributed storage industry is driven by the Filecoin marketplace, Eternal AI intends to keep the developer and researcher portals open to all.

Store AI Models With Filecoin

Filecoin has become a data warehouse of open-source AI models, a more robust and censorship-resistant system as compared to centralized servers. With Lighthouse, the Hermes-4-70B model has now been stored permanently, so it can be used in the future.

Filecoin uses blockchain-supported storage to make AI models accessible, transparent, and tamper-resistant.

AI Agents on Ethereum

In addition to preservation, Eternal AI has launched operational AI agents on the Ethereum blockchain. One of those agents promotes unlimited discussions as well as applications dedicated to cybersecurity, offering developers an opportunity to develop new decentralized applications.

The other agent is the one that produces uncensored images and makes sophisticated edits with rational thinking abilities. Eternal AI connects the decentralized infrastructure with applications of AI in the real world by incorporating AI functionality into blockchain ecosystems.

The agents are registered on Ethereum, and they operate on peer networks without centralized servers. The design is more of a broader shift to decentralized AI architecture.

Open Access and Future Implications

The Eternal AI and the Filecoin and Ethereum partnership demonstrate how the distributed technologies would help to store, share, and retrieve the higher-order models.

The partnership between the Eternal AI and the Filecoin and Ethereum illustrates how the higher-order models would be more accessible and simpler to store, share, and access using distributed technologies.

Conclusion:

With the increase in the number of open-source development projects that are being rolled out, projects like this one show how blockchain can support the AI industry by making sure data is permanent and how it can be used to develop new innovations.

With the growing importance of decentralized storage and peer-to-peer networks to AI, partnerships such as Eternal AI, Filecoin, and Lighthouse could become a model of what digital infrastructure could look like in future.