Eternal Paradox Hosts Halloween Frenzy Event with $GALA Rewards



Terrill Dicki



Eternal Paradox announces its Halloween Frenzy Event from October 31 to November 3, offering a $50,000 GALA prize pool for top players in Arena PvP battles.

Eternal Paradox, a popular game available on both iOS and Android, is set to host its much-anticipated Halloween Frenzy Event. The event, running from October 31 to November 3, 2025, promises to be a thrilling occasion for players, featuring a significant $50,000 GALA prize pool, according to Gala News.

Event Details and Participation

The Halloween Frenzy Event invites players, known as Captains, to engage in intense Arena PvP battles. Participants aim to climb the Event Leaderboard by defeating rivals and earning Event Points. The top 300 players will share the lucrative prize pool, making this event a competitive attraction for the gaming community.

Participation in the event is free, encouraging a wide range of players to join. To enhance their chances of winning, players can acquire the Halloween Frenzy Event Pass in-game, equip the new Obscure Keep Fortress Skin, or use Dark-affinity Featured Mercenaries to gain bonus Event Points.

Strategies for Success

To secure a place among the top competitors, players are encouraged to strategize and prepare their mercenary teams effectively. The in-game features and items, such as the Event Pass and Fortress Skin, are designed to provide strategic advantages during battles.

Participants are also advised to stay updated with event details through the Eternal Paradox Discord Channel, where announcements and further instructions are regularly posted.

Community Engagement

Eternal Paradox’s Halloween Frenzy Event not only offers substantial rewards but also fosters community engagement and competition. This limited-time event is an opportunity for players to showcase their skills, engage with fellow gamers, and enjoy the festive atmosphere of Halloween within the game universe.

The event highlights Gala Games’ commitment to enhancing user experience through dynamic and engaging in-game events. For more information, players can visit the official announcement on Gala News.

Image source: Shutterstock