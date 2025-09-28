The post ETF Expert Nate Geraci Reveals October Predictions for Solana and Ethereum! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, announced today that a new spot Solana ETF S-1 amendment filing has been filed by Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary. According to Geraci, these applications also include staking. This is being viewed as a positive signal by investors that staking could be approved for potential spot Ethereum ETFs. Geraci also made a prediction about the approval process for the applications, saying he predicted that the spot Solana ETFs could be approved within the next two weeks. Geraci also outlined notable developments on the crypto ETF front over the past two weeks, including the first spot XRP ETF, the first spot Dogecoin ETF, the SEC’s approval of public listing standards, the first index-based spot crypto ETF, the first Ethereum staking ETF, the first HYPE ETF application, and Vanguard’s pushback on spot crypto ETFs. Geraci stated that following all these developments, October could be a critical turning point for the crypto ETF market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/etf-expert-nate-geraci-reveals-october-predictions-for-solana-and-ethereum/The post ETF Expert Nate Geraci Reveals October Predictions for Solana and Ethereum! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, announced today that a new spot Solana ETF S-1 amendment filing has been filed by Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary. According to Geraci, these applications also include staking. This is being viewed as a positive signal by investors that staking could be approved for potential spot Ethereum ETFs. Geraci also made a prediction about the approval process for the applications, saying he predicted that the spot Solana ETFs could be approved within the next two weeks. Geraci also outlined notable developments on the crypto ETF front over the past two weeks, including the first spot XRP ETF, the first spot Dogecoin ETF, the SEC’s approval of public listing standards, the first index-based spot crypto ETF, the first Ethereum staking ETF, the first HYPE ETF application, and Vanguard’s pushback on spot crypto ETFs. Geraci stated that following all these developments, October could be a critical turning point for the crypto ETF market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/etf-expert-nate-geraci-reveals-october-predictions-for-solana-and-ethereum/

ETF Expert Nate Geraci Reveals October Predictions for Solana and Ethereum!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 03:05
Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, announced today that a new spot Solana ETF S-1 amendment filing has been filed by Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary.

According to Geraci, these applications also include staking. This is being viewed as a positive signal by investors that staking could be approved for potential spot Ethereum ETFs.

Geraci also made a prediction about the approval process for the applications, saying he predicted that the spot Solana ETFs could be approved within the next two weeks.

Geraci also outlined notable developments on the crypto ETF front over the past two weeks, including the first spot XRP ETF, the first spot Dogecoin ETF, the SEC’s approval of public listing standards, the first index-based spot crypto ETF, the first Ethereum staking ETF, the first HYPE ETF application, and Vanguard’s pushback on spot crypto ETFs.

Geraci stated that following all these developments, October could be a critical turning point for the crypto ETF market.

*This is not investment advice.

