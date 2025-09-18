ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) providing direct exposure to XRP prepares to launch this week. Following the considerable attention already garnered by futures-based XRP ETFs, ETF expert Nate Geraci says this debut is a moment that will test the strength of investor interest. Many in the market now wait to see if the new fund will draw the same level of attention, or if demand may not be as robust as some hope.

REX-Osprey Uses Regulatory Path To Launch First Spot XRP ETF

According to Nate Geraci, REX-Osprey is launching a new Spot XRP ETF.  He says the company is using the Investment Company Act of 1940 as a creative path, providing a way to move ahead with the launch and bring the fund to market faster without going through the more lengthy and rigorous approval process. The regulatory end-around enables the fund to circumvent the cumbersome process usually associated with the Securities Act of 1933. 

Geraci points out that this means the spot XRP ETF can begin trading now instead of waiting for full regulatory approval, which often takes much longer. For investors, it means they get a chance to test direct XRP exposure sooner than many expected.

Investors Face Key Test Of Demand As Futures ETFs Near $1 Billion

Geraci also explains that this launch will serve as a key test of demand for a proper spot XRP ETF under the ’33 Act framework. He calls it a litmus test, meaning it will show clearly how much appetite investors really have for this type of product. Futures-based XRP ETFs now hold $1 billion in assets, showing investor demand and clear interest in XRP-related products. The debut of the new spot product will make it clear if that same level of enthusiasm extends into direct exposure.

The launch of a spot XRP ETF matters because it extends beyond futures trading. While futures products provide indirect exposure, Geraci explains that this debut will test whether investors, especially institutions, want direct ownership through a spot fund. If the product gains traction, it will demonstrate that demand extends not only to derivatives but also to direct access to XRP itself. 

The question now, according to Geraci, is whether the new spot ETF will experience the same strong flows or if the market is not yet ready to commit to direct exposure fully. If investors invest large amounts, it will demonstrate to regulators and the broader market that demand is high. If flows are weak, interest has limits. 

Geraci says the result of this launch will send a clear signal about how investors see XRP’s role in the ETF market and how ready they are for spot products in the broader crypto industry.

