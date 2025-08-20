ETF Experts Say XRP ETF Approval Could Arrive by October

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/20 19:11
Altcoin
XRP
TokenFi
WINK
XRP ETFs in Canada Hit $285M AUM With 100M XRP Holdings

XRP is back in the spotlight as the SEC hits pause on multiple ETF applications, leaving Ripple’s token under growing pressure. However, Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, says an XRP ETF could win approval by October, marking the start of a new chapter for XRP and altcoin ETFs.

XRP ETF To Approve By October

According to Nate Geraci, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back its decision on several pending XRP ETF filings, setting new deadlines for mid-October. 

Some of the biggest names in the industry, Bitwise, CoinShares, 21Shares, Grayscale, and Canary Capital, are waiting for approval, with the final rulings expected between October 18 and 25.

While these delays may feel discouraging for investors, they also suggest that the SEC is taking extra time to carefully study the risks and impact of approving an XRP ETF.

Adding to the optimism, prediction market Polymarket shows a 78% chance that an XRP ETF will be approved before the end of this year.

October Could Be Turning For Ripple 

Legal experts like Bill Morgan agree that October could be pivotal, not only for ETF approval but also because Ripple is expecting a decision on its U.S. national banking license application.

If both events go in Ripple’s favor, October may become one of the most defining months in XRP’s history.

Regulatory Clarity and ETH Staking

Adding to the momentum is the recently passed CLARITY Act, which is now awaiting Senate approval, and could bring clear rules for digital assets. It allows tokens to shift from securities to commodities once decentralized, a move that may finally ease major hurdles for Ripple and XRP.

Geraci also pointed out that the SEC may soon approve Ethereum spot ETFs with staking features, a move that could add yield opportunities for investors. 

If true, this would set a strong precedent for altcoin-focused ETFs, further supporting the case for XRP.

