ETF fast-track fuels optimism as Digitap presale grows

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Digitap, a new coin at $0.012, might be the leading crypto to buy today for blending DeFi and TradFi.

Table of Contents Crypto legends show significant price rally

Digitap: A future altcoin on Wall Street?

Closing thoughts

Summary SEC’s streamlined approval process reduces ETF launch time from 240 days to 75.

Analysts expect major price moves in leading altcoins under the new framework.

Digitap is positioning itself as a banking–DeFi bridge, with early presale demand rising.



Solana and XRP ETFs may hit the market sooner rather than later following the SEC’s newly approved changes, which cut launch time to 75 days. With the approval process streamlined, the next altcoin institution that could be coming for is Digitap (TAP). This new altcoin bridges the gap between traditional banking and digital finance and is hailed by experts as a strong new player in the market.

Crypto legends show significant price rally

According to recent changes approved by the US SEC, the new model reduces product launch time from a maximum of 240 days to 75 days. This development is widely believed to be a turning point for digital asset regulation. Unsurprisingly, the Solana ETF is expected to be among the first instruments launched under this new regulatory model.

Meanwhile, the Solana price crossed $240 following a 34% rally on its weekly chart. Next could be a breakout above $300 and a new all-time high, backed by strong volume or a SOL ETF approval. According to den_club, a top analyst on X, SOL will likely top at $1,000 this year.

The XRP coin has been underperforming on the market of late. It hovers around the $3.0 support, with a slight dip in price on the 7-day chart. However, a potential XRP ETF could turn the tide, a new all-time high is on the table.

Digitap: A future altcoin on Wall Street?

As a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized finance, Digitap entering Wall Street won’t be surprising. It stands out as the world’s first omni-bank, designed to integrate the flexibility of cryptocurrency with the reliability of conventional banks.

Offering users the best of both worlds, transactions will be swift, borderless and private. It’s a one-stop payment platform that offers speed and low cost that legacy banks can’t match, with near-zero fees. With the application live and running, these aren’t empty promises.

With experts hailing it as the future of finance, its utility coin, TAP, is arguably the best new crypto to invest in this year. A token costs only $0.012 in the first round, which smart investors have been stockpiling ahead of the price increase to $0.015 in the next round. Early funding surpassing $110,000 in a matter of days highlights the growing investor demand.

Closing thoughts

While the XRP and Solana ETFs are on track to go live soon, TAP at $0.012 is considered a steal. This new DeFi protocol intersects with traditional finance, offering users the best of both worlds. Given future adoption, its utility coin breaking into the top 100 cryptocurrencies won’t be surprising.

To learn more about Digitap, visit its presale and socials.