ETF issuers must be picky as most crypto is ‘pretty sketchy’ — REX CEO

By: Coinstats
2025/08/26 11:28
REX Financial CEO Greg King says the crypto market gets dicey “below the top 10” and ETF issuers should carefully choose what tokens to turn into funds.

Issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds should carefully consider which cryptocurrencies to offer exposure to in their funds, as most of the crypto market is “pretty sketchy,” says REX Financial CEO Greg King.

“Crypto gets pretty sketchy below the top 10, certainly below the top 20,” King told Bloomberg’s ETF IQ on Monday.

“There’s some significant picking and choosing that has to happen by issuers there,” he added.

Bitcoin Price Tanks Below $109K After Whale Dump in Brutal Market Flush

Crypto markets have resumed their correction with a massive liquidation event today, wiping out billions of dollars.
CryptoPotato2025/08/26 13:08
Tim Draper: Altcoins Are Beta Testers That Strengthen Bitcoin’s Dominance

During an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday, venture capitalist Tim Draper, founding partner of Draper Associates, explained that competition from alternative cryptocurrencies ultimately benefits Bitcoin. Draper highlighted that despite the growing number of digital assets, Bitcoin’s dominance continues to expand. “Competition is good for the world, but as a percentage of all cryptocurrencies, […]
Coinstats2025/08/26 11:48
Cardano eyes trend reversal as Coinbase launches wrapped ADA on Base

Cardano may be gearing up for a trend reversal, fueled by Coinbase’s latest move to launch wrapped ADA on the Ethereum layer 2 network Base.  On June 24, the crypto exchange announced the launch of cbADA, a wrapped version of…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 18:12
