ETF issuers must be picky as most crypto is ‘pretty sketchy’ — REX CEO

Issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds should carefully consider which cryptocurrencies to offer exposure to in their funds, as most of the crypto market is “pretty sketchy,” says REX Financial CEO Greg King.

“Crypto gets pretty sketchy below the top 10, certainly below the top 20,” King told Bloomberg’s ETF IQ on Monday.

“There’s some significant picking and choosing that has to happen by issuers there,” he added.

