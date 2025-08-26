ETF Issuers Must Choose Cryptos Carefully, Says REX Financial CEO

TLDR

ETF issuers must be cautious when selecting cryptocurrencies for their funds, as a significant portion of the market is “pretty sketchy,” according to Greg King, CEO of REX Financial. King emphasized the importance of carefully choosing which cryptocurrencies to expose investors to. He noted that most digital assets outside of the top 10 are questionable and may not be suitable for ETFs.

King Warns ETF Issuers About Risky Cryptos

King shared his concerns about the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies in an interview with Bloomberg’s ETF IQ. He pointed out that the crypto market becomes more risky beyond the top 10 cryptocurrencies. “Crypto gets pretty sketchy below the top 10, certainly below the top 20,” said King. He further emphasized that ETF issuers must carefully pick and choose which digital assets are included in their funds.

Despite this, King predicts that the number of crypto ETFs will grow. However, he does not foresee a surge in filings for various cryptocurrencies. He expects there will be “a lot of funds per coin,” with multiple issuers pursuing the same digital assets, similar to the way Bitcoin and Ethereum have been approached. King noted that ETF issuers need to be selective as they navigate this rapidly evolving market.

Spot Solana ETFs Gain Interest

Solana has emerged as a strong candidate for ETF issuers looking to add exposure to cryptocurrencies. King described the blockchain as “faster and more designed for high processing speed.” He argued that Solana’s potential for stablecoin development could help it surpass Ethereum, which currently dominates this sector. King highlighted that Solana’s blockchain is well-suited for stablecoin transactions, suggesting it might overshadow Ethereum in this area.

Nine issuers, including prominent firms like VanEck, Bitwise, and Grayscale, have already filed to launch a spot Solana ETF. King considers Solana a great portfolio investment due to its rivalry with Ethereum and larger staking rewards. These funds are expected to be approved by the SEC in October, as analysts indicate a high probability of approval for Solana ETFs.

Memecoins Enter the ETF Arena

REX Financial is also preparing to launch ETFs focused on memecoins, which have no intrinsic value but have captured significant attention in the crypto space. The company is awaiting approval for funds tied to cryptocurrencies such as Bonk, Official Trump, and Dogecoin. King highlighted the growing interest in these digital assets, despite their lack of intrinsic value, and emphasized the increasing number of ETFs per coin.

ETF issuers continue to show interest in cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, including smaller tokens like Solana and memecoins. King’s comments suggest that the crypto ETF landscape will continue to evolve, with issuers carefully selecting which coins to include in their funds. As the market matures, the role of ETF issuers will become even more critical in determining which cryptocurrencies gain mainstream exposure.

