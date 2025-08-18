ETF Recap: Ether ETFs Deliver Blockbuster Week With $2.85 Billion as Bitcoin ETFs Trail Behind

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/18 23:30
Farcana
FAR$0,000327-%1,20

Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stole the spotlight last week with $2.85 billion in inflows, their strongest week on record. Bitcoin ETFs managed $548 million, extending their recovery but falling far short of ether’s dominance.

Crypto ETF Flows Diverge As Ether Shines and Bitcoin Lags

The week of Aug. 11–15 marked a turning point in the ETF race between bitcoin and ether. Investors poured billions into ether ETFs, dwarfing bitcoin’s steady but modest inflows, and signaling a shift in institutional sentiment.

Ether ETFs had an unprecedented week, locking in $2.85 billion in inflows. Blackrock’s ETHA led the charge with a stunning $2.32 billion, followed by Fidelity’s FETH at $361.23 million.

Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust brought in $219.58 million, although its ETHE counterpart lost $71.57 million. Vaneck’s ETHV added $14.36 million, Franklin’s EZET brought in $8.48 million, Invesco’s QETH added $2.26 million, and 21shares’ CETH added $1.26 million.

ETF Recap: Ether ETFs Deliver Blockbuster Week With $2.85 Billion As Bitcoin ETFs Trail Behind

On the other hand, bitcoin ETFs recorded a total $547.82 million inflow across the week. Blackrock’s IBIT carried the momentum with $887.82 million, while Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust picked up $32.97 million, along with Invesco’s BTCO adding $4.90 million.

Despite the net positive for the week, large redemptions were seen on Ark 21shares’ ARKB (-$183.92 million), Grayscale’s GBTC (-$95.96 million), Fidelity’s FBTC (-$73.78 million), Bitwise’s BITB (-$18.36 million), and Vaneck’s HODL (-$5.85 million).

The milestones were unmistakable: ether ETFs posted their largest single-day inflow ever on Aug. 11 ($1.02 billion), followed by their second-highest inflow on Aug. 13 ($729 million). By contrast, bitcoin ETFs never crossed the $500 million daily mark.

Trading volumes told the same story. Ether ETFs traded $14.1 billion across the week, while bitcoin ETFs saw $20.8 billion. Yet ether’s net assets jumped to $28.15 billion, now sitting at 5.3% of ethereum’s market cap.

The data makes one thing clear: institutional money is warming rapidly to ether ETFs, with bitcoin playing defense.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2,464-%3,59
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,91-%4,70
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00004049-%7,51
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0,14483-%3,54
Capverse
CAP$0,06433-%0,57
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01373-%3,44
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M