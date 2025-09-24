The post ETFs Set Price Target For Gold and Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how markets are moving this September. From ETF (exchange-traded fund) flows to sudden liquidations, gold and Bitcoin (BTC) are shaping very different stories as investors search for stability and opportunity. Crypto News of the Day: Gold Outshines Bitcoin as ETF Inflows Signal Shifting Market Trends September has been marked by surging ETF inflows into both gold and Bitcoin. However, gold is stealing the spotlight. Sponsored Sponsored On a 30-day rolling basis, inflows into gold funds are outpacing Bitcoin ETFs, with gold nearing its strongest yearly gain. Experts highlight the growing demand for hard assets like gold and Bitcoin, noting that the trend could continue as the Federal Reserve signals more rate cuts ahead. “Gold is outpacing Bitcoin…close to its strongest surge of the year, fueling a run of new highs…with the Fed signaling more rate cuts ahead, the trend is likely to continue,” wrote ecoinometrics, a popular account on X. It aligns with a recent US Crypto News publication that indicated that Fed rate cuts could push Bitcoin to $145,000. Amid the optimism, Deutsche Bank sees Bitcoin joining gold on central bank balance sheets by 2030, as indicated in the previous US Crypto News publication. The yellow metal has repeatedly set fresh highs, reflecting a sharp rise in investor demand for hard assets as the Federal Reserve signals more rate cuts. Meanwhile, experts also note the divergence between the two inflation hedges. While Bitcoin’s momentum has cooled after a wave of liquidations, gold’s rally has accelerated. Sponsored Sponsored Gold as Collateral in a Shaken Crypto Market However, not everyone sees this as positive for crypto. Gold advocate Peter Schiff argued that gold’s recent outperformance… The post ETFs Set Price Target For Gold and Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how markets are moving this September. From ETF (exchange-traded fund) flows to sudden liquidations, gold and Bitcoin (BTC) are shaping very different stories as investors search for stability and opportunity. Crypto News of the Day: Gold Outshines Bitcoin as ETF Inflows Signal Shifting Market Trends September has been marked by surging ETF inflows into both gold and Bitcoin. However, gold is stealing the spotlight. Sponsored Sponsored On a 30-day rolling basis, inflows into gold funds are outpacing Bitcoin ETFs, with gold nearing its strongest yearly gain. Experts highlight the growing demand for hard assets like gold and Bitcoin, noting that the trend could continue as the Federal Reserve signals more rate cuts ahead. “Gold is outpacing Bitcoin…close to its strongest surge of the year, fueling a run of new highs…with the Fed signaling more rate cuts ahead, the trend is likely to continue,” wrote ecoinometrics, a popular account on X. It aligns with a recent US Crypto News publication that indicated that Fed rate cuts could push Bitcoin to $145,000. Amid the optimism, Deutsche Bank sees Bitcoin joining gold on central bank balance sheets by 2030, as indicated in the previous US Crypto News publication. The yellow metal has repeatedly set fresh highs, reflecting a sharp rise in investor demand for hard assets as the Federal Reserve signals more rate cuts. Meanwhile, experts also note the divergence between the two inflation hedges. While Bitcoin’s momentum has cooled after a wave of liquidations, gold’s rally has accelerated. Sponsored Sponsored Gold as Collateral in a Shaken Crypto Market However, not everyone sees this as positive for crypto. Gold advocate Peter Schiff argued that gold’s recent outperformance…

ETFs Set Price Target For Gold and Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:32
Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead.

Grab a coffee to read how markets are moving this September. From ETF (exchange-traded fund) flows to sudden liquidations, gold and Bitcoin (BTC) are shaping very different stories as investors search for stability and opportunity.

September has been marked by surging ETF inflows into both gold and Bitcoin. However, gold is stealing the spotlight.

On a 30-day rolling basis, inflows into gold funds are outpacing Bitcoin ETFs, with gold nearing its strongest yearly gain.

Experts highlight the growing demand for hard assets like gold and Bitcoin, noting that the trend could continue as the Federal Reserve signals more rate cuts ahead.

It aligns with a recent US Crypto News publication that indicated that Fed rate cuts could push Bitcoin to $145,000.

Amid the optimism, Deutsche Bank sees Bitcoin joining gold on central bank balance sheets by 2030, as indicated in the previous US Crypto News publication.

The yellow metal has repeatedly set fresh highs, reflecting a sharp rise in investor demand for hard assets as the Federal Reserve signals more rate cuts.

Meanwhile, experts also note the divergence between the two inflation hedges. While Bitcoin’s momentum has cooled after a wave of liquidations, gold’s rally has accelerated.

Gold as Collateral in a Shaken Crypto Market

However, not everyone sees this as positive for crypto. Gold advocate Peter Schiff argued that gold’s recent outperformance is a warning sign for Bitcoin holders.

Yet crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen pushed back with perspective. Even if gold’s rally were to multiply tenfold relative to Bitcoin, he noted, it would still be down 99.96% against BTC over the long term.

This comparison shows how much ground gold would have to make up to rival Bitcoin’s historic performance.

The gold surge comes just as crypto investors grapple with the largest long liquidation event of 2025.

Following the Fed’s first rate cut in nine months, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets saw prices plunge unexpectedly, exposing over-leveraged traders.

Kevin Rusher, founder of real-world asset (RWA) lending platform RAAC, said the wipeout should be a wake-up call.

He argued that gold’s parallel rally highlights the importance of stability in turbulent markets.

According to Rusher, assets like gold provide the firepower to take advantage of falling prices during major liquidation events.

Despite the setback, the crypto market remains near its all-time high, only about 5% below peak capitalization.

Chart of the Day

Gold vs. Bitcoin. Source: Ecoinometrics

Byte-Sized Alpha

Here’s a summary of more US crypto news to follow today:

Crypto Equities Pre-Market Overview

CompanyAt the Close of September 22Pre-Market Overview
Strategy (MSTR)$335.93$338.10 (+0.65%)
Coinbase (COIN)$331.95$334.25 (+0.69%)
Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY)$33.69$34.55 (+2.55%)
MARA Holdings (MARA)$18.35$18.46 (+0.60%)
Riot Platforms (RIOT)$17.50$17.70 (+1.16%)
Core Scientific (CORZ)$17.17$17.32 (+0.87%)
Crypto equities market open race: Google Finance

