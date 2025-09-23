ETH-Based Little Pepe Raises $26M in Presale

Dubai, UAE, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Ethereum-based meme coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has raised approximately $25.99 million during its ongoing Stage 13 presale, priced at $0.0022 per token. Operating on its own Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, the meme-themed utility token has drawn attention for its combination of meme culture and proposed functional applications. The project’s roadmap and token allocation structure include provisions aimed at early participants while incorporating mechanisms intended to support long-term sustainability.

Tokenomics and Utility Features

Little Pepe incorporates several features intended to support its utility and ecosystem. Built on its own Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network, the project applies a zero-trading-tax model to facilitate simplified transactions. Planned functionalities include staking mechanisms, sniper bot protection to promote equitable trading, DAO-based community governance, and the future development of a meme launchpad and NFT marketplace.

The project’s tokenomics framework centers on a capped total supply of 100 billion LILPEPE tokens. Of this, 26.5% is allocated to the ongoing presale phase. The token distribution model is structured to provide incentives for early participants while aiming to support long-term development and ecosystem growth.

The zero percent transaction tax on both purchases and sales is positioned as a measure to streamline trading and minimize transactional friction. In addition, 30% of the total token supply is designated as chain reserves to support potential expansion and infrastructure development.

To sustain user engagement, 13.5% of the token supply is allocated for staking and rewards. The project has also earmarked 10% for marketing initiatives, 10% for liquidity provisioning, and 10% for centralized exchange listings and reserves.

Presale Progress and Roadmap

The LILPEPE presale has progressed through multiple stages, with token prices incrementally increasing at each round. In the current Stage 13, LILPEPE is priced at $0.0022, with approximately 15.98 billion tokens sold to date—raising close to $26 million. Of the 17.25 billion tokens allocated through this stage, approximately 1.26 billion remain available. The fundraising target for this stage is $28.77 million. The next stage will see the token price set at $0.0023.

The project has announced several promotional initiatives targeting early participants. One promotion includes a distribution of $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens among ten selected participants. Another includes an ETH-based incentive, with a total of over 15 ETH allocated to the top buyers across presale stages 12 through 17. According to the project, the highest contributor may receive 5 ETH, followed by 3 ETH for the second-largest, and 2 ETH for the third. An additional 15 randomly selected contributors may receive 0.5 ETH each. Contributions of $100 or more are reportedly eligible for entry into this draw.

The project’s roadmap includes plans for centralized exchange listings, staking mechanisms, and expanded community governance via a DAO structure. According to public materials, the project aims to combine meme-based branding with utility-focused infrastructure to support long-term development.

A Meme Coin with Defined Structure

While many meme coins have gained attention through viral momentum alone, Little Pepe positions itself as a project combining internet culture with a defined development roadmap. With over $25.99 million raised during its presale, it ranks among the more prominent token launches of the year to date.

Key elements highlighted by the project include a zero percent buy and sell tax, an Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, and a roadmap that outlines forthcoming initiatives such as staking, governance, and platform features. The project’s ability to transition from presale performance to ongoing utility and liquidity will be a significant factor in its post-launch trajectory.

About Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is proving to be one of the fastest-moving meme coin presales of 2025, with over $25,475,000 raised and 15.75 billion tokens sold as Stage 12 closed ahead of schedule. Stage 13 is now live at $0.0022, reflecting an increase from earlier stages before the confirmed $0.003 listing price, with stage-over-stage growth trends continuing into the launch. Backed by a CertiK audit, a Freshcoins trust score of 81.55, and its Layer 2 scalability and anti-sniper protections, LILPEPE combines meme appeal with real infrastructure. Momentum is accelerating with each stage, and a $777,000 giveaway adds even more buzz. Secure your Stage 13 tokens now before the next price jump.

For more information about Little Pepe, users can visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Contact

James Stephen

[email protected]



The post ETH-Based Little Pepe Raises $26M in Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.