ETH-Based Meme Token Little Pepe Secures $26 Million in Presale

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Ethereum-based memecoin project Little Pepe has reached a new milestone, raising approximately $26 million in its presale at stage 13, with a token price of $0.0022.

Little Pepe stands out from the crowd of memecoins with its own Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and a combination of meme culture and proposed functional applications. The project incorporates several features intended to support its utility and ecosystem.

The roadmap is designed to reward early participants while also ensuring long-term sustainability, a feature many memecoin projects lack.

One of the project’s main strengths is that it applies a zero-trading-tax policy to both purchases and sales, facilitating simplified transactions that streamline trading and minimize transactional friction.

Advertisement





In the future, the project plans to incorporate staking mechanisms, sniper bot protection to promote equitable trading, DAO-based community governance, a meme launchpad, and an NFT marketplace.

Of a capped supply of 100 billion LILPEPE tokens, 26.5% is allocated to the ongoing presale phase. Another 30% is designated as chain reserves to support potential expansion and infrastructure development.

Of the remaining supply, 13.5% is allocated for staking and rewards, 10% for marketing initiatives, 10% for liquidity provisioning, and 10% for centralized exchange listings and reserves.

So far, 15.98 billion tokens have been sold, raising nearly $26 million, which leaves only 1.26 billion tokens available out of the 17.25 billion tokens allocated at this stage to reach the fundraising target of $28.77 million for this stage.

To reward early participants, the Little Pepe team has announced several promotional initiatives. One of them is a distribution of $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens among ten selected participants.

Another includes an ETH-based incentive, with a total of over 15 ETH allocated to the top buyers across presale stages 12 through 17. This incentive will offer 5 ETH to the highest contributor, followed by 3 ETH to the second-largest contributor, and 2 ETH to the third-largest contributor.

There will also be a draw that selects 15 random contributors who have invested $100 or more, each receiving 0.5 ETH.

Roadmap

The roadmap for this project includes plans for centralized exchange listings, staking mechanisms, and expanded community governance via a DAO structure.

The project also reportedly intends to combine meme-based branding with utility-focused infrastructure to support long-term development.

Intending participants can still purchase the token on the official website at the current price of $0.0022 per token before it goes higher when the presale enters the next stage.