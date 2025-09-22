ETH-Based Meme Token Pepeto Presale Surpasses $6.7 Million as Exchange Demo Launches

Advertisement





Since its demo exchange launch went viral, Pepeto, a rising meme coin based on the Ethereum blockchain, has raised over $6.78 million in its presale as of September 19, 2025. It is expected to embrace all of the next top meme coins in 2025. Due to its usefulness, Pepeto is rapidly emerging as one of the most talked-about meme projects of 2025, with billions of tokens already sold and interest in the top cryptocurrency project expanding ahead of Q4 2025.

Initial Public Offerings, or IPOs, provide early access to company shares in traditional markets before they become publicly tradable. Token presales and initial coin offerings (ICOs) serve similar functions in the cryptocurrency space, offering coins at early, discounted prices. According to the team, early entry frequently results in potential for significant earnings, as seen by projects like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. The crucial step may be to get in ahead of the competition and hold on as demand rises. Presales frequently determine the distinction between following trends and being ahead of them.

Presale Growth Indicates Demand in the Market

For the first time this year, the cryptocurrency business, which features numerous tokens, has garnered attention for its underlying infrastructure amid the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut. Early involvement in the project’s presale, which is priced at $0.000000154, reflects growing awareness.

Pepeto’s price progressively rises during the presale phases. Early entries are more economical since each successive level has a marginally greater cost per token. The purpose of this structure is to create progress before a public listing. Additionally, as part of the project’s holding mechanism, staking incentives are currently touted at 226% APY.

The Demo Exchange’s Function in Q4 2025

Pepeto chose a different approach from other cryptocurrency startups that concentrate on giveaways or ostentatious advertisements. The demo exchange demonstrated what is truly being constructed, not merely something to attract attention. Since then, the platform has attracted interest from groups, token creators, and users because of its emphasis on a meme-oriented exchange.

Interest in the Community and Pre-Sale Structure

Since the advent of its demo exchange, where users have submitted images, comments, and walkthroughs, Pepeto has drawn an increasing amount of community interaction. Instead of using paid marketing or advertising, the activity developed naturally. In contrast to previous meme coins like Pepe or Shiba, Pepeto has a working platform and clear long-term goals when it first enters the market.

Pepeto’s price steadily rises during each step of the presale, with subsequent phases reflecting larger token costs. As an incentive for participants who own tokens, staking is now promoted at 226% APY. The approach is designed to accommodate both initial involvement and sustained engagement.

Ethereum-Based and Scalable Design

Pepeto’s construction is its main advantage. It utilizes Ethereum and is fully EVM-compatible. It facilitates token launches with high security and operates with quick, fee-free swaps and cross-chain tools. The roadmap combines NFT features, a meme coin launch area, and staking rewards in one location.

Pepeto is creating useful tools, whereas most meme coins charge high fees. Its design incorporates elements that people truly need while addressing real issues.

In 2025, security, transparency, and real technology will be important factors in meme coins.

Pepeto doesn’t take any shortcuts. The project has a published roadmap and a fully documented staff. Every update is publicly released on all Pepeto social media platforms. Additionally, Pepeto is steadily gaining credibility after being successfully audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, in contrast to other tokens with dubious wallets or abrupt policy changes.

The Pepeto team has indicated necessary next measures. Through all of its social media channels, Pepeto is informing its followers that the Tier 1 listing exchange is moving forward and that listings on both centralized and decentralized exchanges are anticipated. This will increase visibility and provide holders with access to more liquidity.