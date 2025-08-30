ETH/BTC bull James Fickel transferred 39,800 ETH to Coinbase Prime 4 hours ago

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to on-chain analyst Ember, James Fickel, once the largest ETH/BTC bull, transferred 39,800 ETH (US$172 million) to Coinbase Prime four hours ago. He lost 20,600 ETH last year due to his long ETH/BTC position. At the current ETH price, this is worth US$90 million. James Fickel currently holds 57,000 ETH (US$249 million) in his Coinbase Prime custodial wallet.
