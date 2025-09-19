Movements of ETH from Grayscale’s wallets suggest the large-scale holder may be preparing to stake the tokens. Grayscale may create a precedent of using its significant ETH holdings to receive rewards.  Grayscale may be looking at millions in passive income if it stakes its ETH holdings. On-chain analysts have noticed movements from some of Grayscale’s […]Movements of ETH from Grayscale’s wallets suggest the large-scale holder may be preparing to stake the tokens. Grayscale may create a precedent of using its significant ETH holdings to receive rewards.  Grayscale may be looking at millions in passive income if it stakes its ETH holdings. On-chain analysts have noticed movements from some of Grayscale’s […]

ETH climbs above $4,600 as Grayscale signals shift to staking

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 01:48
MAY
MAY$0.04463-0.66%
Ethereum
ETH$4,461.57-3.10%

Movements of ETH from Grayscale’s wallets suggest the large-scale holder may be preparing to stake the tokens. Grayscale may create a precedent of using its significant ETH holdings to receive rewards. 

Grayscale may be looking at millions in passive income if it stakes its ETH holdings. On-chain analysts have noticed movements from some of Grayscale’s wallets, suggesting the company may finally become a staker, after years of passively holding ETH. 

Public wallets began moving funds

Grayscale’s public wallets started moving tranches of exactly 3.2K ETH to new unidentified wallets. The company moved 40K ETH in an hour, with the potential to stake 1.5M ETH. 

Until recently, Grayscale was among the biggest holders, mostly due to its ETHE ETP, which was later transformed into a full ETF. At one point, Grayscale also acquired a vast reserve of ETH at extremely low prices, even buying at $90. Afterward, Grayscale sold a significant part of its holdings, still retaining 1.51M ETH. Over time, the new ETF balances flowed into Grayscale’s wallets, as investors flocked to ETH. 

Grayscale may expect rewards of 45K to 60K ETH per year, while potentially learning to use liquid staking tokens. Grayscale alone will add 45,785 validators if all of its ETH reserves are staked. The fund may be the first to build a staking ETF, following BlackRock’s pressure to create this type of investment vehicle. 

The coin movements happened after Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap ETP received permission to trade as an ETF, as Cryptopolitan reported earlier. 

ETH breaks above $4,600

Following the news of the eventual Grayscale stake, ETH continued its recovery, breaking to $4,632.07. ETH is still trading with expectations for a breakout to a higher range, based on demand from treasury companies and ETFs. 

ETH open interest remained above $27B, with a slight increase in short positions. ETH also faces significant liquidity in the $4,440 range, which may be attacked and lead to a short-term dip. 

ETH staking queue shows another exit wave

The ETH validator queue showed increased activity in the past week. In the past days, the queue expanded, with 2,484,285 ETH waiting to be unstaked. Another 462,882 ETH are waiting to enter the Beacon Chain contract. 

Is Grayscale preparing to stake its ETH holdings? ETH validators are rapidly moving coins, with another spike in requests to unstake tokens. | Source: Validator Queue

Currently, 350,715,709 ETH is staked, an all-time peak, spread over 1,049,460 validators. The number of validators has been falling gradually since July. 

The ETH network is more active, though it remains inflationary. The token supply has increased to 121,067,568 ETH after a low of around 120M during the Ethereum deflationary phase. Increased demand for DeFi once again raised fees to $3-$5 for the most common swaps and on-chain operations.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0849-4.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1397-5.79%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

PANews reported on August 29 that Marc Shawn Brown, social media director of Cointelegraph, tweeted, “If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States. The current TVL is $69 billion. The future is on-chain.”
AaveToken
AAVE$299.29-3.52%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12198-3.48%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08009-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 14:03
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges