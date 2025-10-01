ETH Consolidates Above $4,000 as Bears Test Critical Support Zone

ExchangeDEX+
By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:39
Ted Hisokawa
Sep 30, 2025 06:11

Ethereum trades at $4,182.87 with 1.85% daily gains, but technical indicators suggest consolidation phase as price remains below key moving averages.





Market Overview

ETH is trading at $4,182.87, posting a modest 1.85% gain over the past 24 hours after testing intraday lows near $4,082. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains in a consolidation phase, trading below both its 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages while maintaining significant distance above the 200-day SMA at $2,975. Trading volume of $1.68 billion indicates moderate institutional interest as the market digests recent price action.

Technical Picture

The technical landscape presents a mixed but cautiously bearish outlook for ETH. The Relative Strength Index sits at 45.8, indicating neutral momentum with neither oversold nor overbought conditions. More concerning is the MACD histogram reading of -26.48, which suggests bearish momentum remains intact despite today’s modest recovery.

ETH price action shows the asset struggling below the 20-day SMA at $4,351, a level that has acted as dynamic resistance over recent sessions. The 4.9% gap below the 50-day SMA at $4,398 indicates that medium-term trend momentum has shifted in favor of sellers. However, the substantial 40.6% premium above the 200-day moving average suggests the longer-term uptrend structure remains intact.

Critical Levels to Watch

Immediate Resistance: $4,245 – Today’s session high represents the first hurdle for bulls attempting to regain control. A decisive break above this level could trigger short covering.

Key Resistance Zone: $4,351-$4,398 – The convergence of the 20-day and 50-day SMAs creates a formidable resistance cluster. Reclaiming this zone would signal a potential trend reversal.

Primary Support: $4,082-$4,000 – Today’s low coincides with psychological support at $4,000. A breakdown below this level could accelerate selling toward the next major support.

Critical Support: $3,815 – This level represents the key technical floor based on recent price structure. A break below would likely trigger algorithmic selling and potentially target the $3,600-$3,800 range identified by analysts.

Market Sentiment

Recent analyst commentary suggests expectations for a correction toward $3,600-$3,800 before any potential rally toward $10,000 targets. This bearish near-term outlook aligns with current technical readings, as the market appears to be undergoing a healthy consolidation after previous gains. The moderate trading volume suggests institutional players are adopting a wait-and-see approach rather than aggressively positioning in either direction.

Trading Perspective

The current setup favors range-bound trading strategies between $4,000 and $4,400 until a decisive breakout occurs. Swing traders might consider fade opportunities near resistance levels, while longer-term investors could view any test of the $3,815 support as a potential accumulation zone. Risk management remains crucial, with stops below $3,815 for long positions and above $4,400 for short-term bearish plays.

The ETH/USDT pair’s inability to reclaim the 20-day SMA suggests continuation of the current consolidation phase, making breakout trades preferable to trend-following strategies in the immediate term.

Bottom Line

ETH remains trapped in consolidation between $4,000 support and $4,400 resistance, with technical indicators favoring patience until a decisive directional break emerges.

For the latest ETH price updates and Ethereum analysis, monitor key support and resistance levels mentioned above.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/20250930-eth-consolidates-above-4000-as-bears-test-critical-support-zone

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
