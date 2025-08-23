ETH Flips Mastercard, Now 22nd Largest Asset

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/23 18:11
Ethereum has overtaken Mastercard by market capitalization, climbing to the 22nd spot among the world’s largest assets. The jump follows a strong August rally, with ETH’s value boosted by rising demand and institutional interest. The milestone reflects crypto’s growing presence alongside traditional finance heavyweights. Rankings can change with market moves, but Ethereum’s momentum has clearly pushed it ahead of Mastercard in the latest snapshot.

