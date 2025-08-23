ETH May Reclaim $6K As Investors Rotate Into Layer 2 And Payment Altcoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:05
NEAR
NEAR$2.679+3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10008-4.35%
Capverse
CAP$0.06594-2.20%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.196-1.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01424+0.14%
MAY
MAY$0.04801+0.58%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5773+0.89%
Ethereum
ETH$4,763.81+2.59%
Crypto News

The crypto market is looking ahead as Ethereum price prediction models suggest ETH could retest higher levels soon.

After a volatile week, ETH is holding support near $4,280 and many analysts see room for upside. While investors remain focused on the Ethereum outlook, attention is also shifting to payment-focused altcoins like Remittix, which has already raised over $20.8 million by selling more than 615 million tokens at $0.0969 each. As capital rotates, both ETH and Remittix are shaping the narrative for what could be a strong Q4 in crypto.

Ethereum Price Prediction Trends

Source: TradingView

Ethereum price prediction has become a focal point after ETH recovered from a sharp dip earlier this month. ETH bounced from $4,232 support and now trades near $4,600, with upside targets at $4,488 and possibly $4,788 if momentum builds. Analysts note that the Relative Strength Index has rebounded above neutral, suggesting momentum is improving.

Institutional interest is a key driver, with JPMorgan highlighting Ethereum’s growing ETF demand and corporate adoption. Nearly $5 billion in crypto options expiry also adds to short-term volatility, but ETH continues to show strength compared to Bitcoin.

On-chain indicators show signs of decreased downside pressure, and technical analysis indicates a possible target of $6,000 should Ethereum break the $4,800 resistance level. Ethereum is one of the top crypto to invest in 2025 because it has Layer 2 scaling, tokenization projects, and it is gaining adoption around the world.

Why Remittix Is Becoming the Top Choice

While Ethereum price prediction dominates headlines, Remittix is quietly emerging as one of the best crypto projects 2025. The payment-focused token has raised over $20.8 million through the sale of more than 615 million tokens at $0.0969 each, showing investor confidence that rivals even large-cap altcoins. Unlike many speculative projects, Remittix is built to solve real problems in the payments world, making it one of the best crypto to buy now.

What sets Remittix apart is its blend of adoption potential and utility. Institutions are beginning to notice its role as the next big altcoin 2025, given its design for remittances, freelancer payments, and borderless transfers. The project is positioned not just as a DeFi project but as a future payments infrastructure.

Here are standout reasons fueling momentum:

  • Real payments utility: send crypto directly to 30+ fiat currencies
  • Deflationary model designed to reward long-term holders
  • Institutional interest quietly building ahead of its first CEX reveal
  • Fast transactions with low gas fees and transparent FX conversion
  • Growing community with referral rewards and staking potential

In brief, Ethereum price prediction shows ETH could test $6K soon, but investors are also searching for the next big altcoin 2025. Remittix offers both utility and growth, making it one of the best crypto to buy now as institutional and retail interest expand together.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-price-prediction-eth-may-reclaim-6k-as-investors-rotate-into-layer-2-and-payment-altcoins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Ethereum (ETH) is flashing warning signals. With over 90% of its supply in profit, analysts caution that a selloff could unfold ahead of Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech. While traders brace for ETH volatility, investors are turning their eyes toward the top cryptos to buy now—and three stand out: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), Pepe (PEPE), and Memecoin (MEME). […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004181+6.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001132+3.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:15
Share
Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."
Threshold
T$0.01693+2.23%
Solana
SOL$203.03+4.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,887.61-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 22:39
Share
Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05413+16.81%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.2043+7.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1327+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Share

Trending News

More

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Ethereum Monetizes Open Source

IRS Digital Assets Chief Trish Turner Resigns After Three Months