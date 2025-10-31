ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post ETH Near $3,800 Breakdown as Ethereum ETF Outflows Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Crypto market expert Ted Pillows noted that ETH price is at risk unless it regains strength above $4,000. 10x Research report shows that ETH demand among institutions and treasury firms is declining. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $184 million in outflows on October 30, led by BlackRock’s ETHA, which saw $120 million withdrawn. Ethereum ETH $3 862 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $467.25 B Vol. 24h: $36.05 B price continues to face major selling pressure and investors are losing hope as bulls fail to defend the $4,000 levels. With an additional 3% drop today, ETH is at a make-or-break situation at the crucial support at $3,800. On the other hand, institutional demand is waning as outflows from spot Ethereum ETFs have surged again. Will ETH Price Crack Under Pressure? Amid the rising selling pressure, ETH price is testing the lows of $3,800, which is a crucial support for the largest altcoin. With bears taking the charge, Ethereum is on the verge of breaking down from the recent consolidation pattern, said analyst Mister Crypto. Any fall below the consolidation pattern can trigger further losses. $ETH is so close to breaking down… Let’s hope for a bounce here. pic.twitter.com/h4ea2Iz4P6 — Mister Crypto (@misterrcrypto) October 31, 2025   Other market experts are also sharing a similar view. Crypto analyst Ted Pillows said that Ethereum (ETH) has once again tested the key support zone near $3,700 and is currently showing signs of a short-term rebound. However, Pillows cautioned that the recent upward momentum appears weak, noting that ETH remains vulnerable unless it secures a daily close above $4,000. $ETH tapped the $3,700 support zone again and is now bouncing back. To be honest, the Ethereum pump isn’t looking very strong now. Until a daily close happens above the $4,000 level, expect more pain.… The post ETH Near $3,800 Breakdown as Ethereum ETF Outflows Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Crypto market expert Ted Pillows noted that ETH price is at risk unless it regains strength above $4,000. 10x Research report shows that ETH demand among institutions and treasury firms is declining. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $184 million in outflows on October 30, led by BlackRock’s ETHA, which saw $120 million withdrawn. Ethereum ETH $3 862 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $467.25 B Vol. 24h: $36.05 B price continues to face major selling pressure and investors are losing hope as bulls fail to defend the $4,000 levels. With an additional 3% drop today, ETH is at a make-or-break situation at the crucial support at $3,800. On the other hand, institutional demand is waning as outflows from spot Ethereum ETFs have surged again. Will ETH Price Crack Under Pressure? Amid the rising selling pressure, ETH price is testing the lows of $3,800, which is a crucial support for the largest altcoin. With bears taking the charge, Ethereum is on the verge of breaking down from the recent consolidation pattern, said analyst Mister Crypto. Any fall below the consolidation pattern can trigger further losses. $ETH is so close to breaking down… Let’s hope for a bounce here. pic.twitter.com/h4ea2Iz4P6 — Mister Crypto (@misterrcrypto) October 31, 2025   Other market experts are also sharing a similar view. Crypto analyst Ted Pillows said that Ethereum (ETH) has once again tested the key support zone near $3,700 and is currently showing signs of a short-term rebound. However, Pillows cautioned that the recent upward momentum appears weak, noting that ETH remains vulnerable unless it secures a daily close above $4,000. $ETH tapped the $3,700 support zone again and is now bouncing back. To be honest, the Ethereum pump isn’t looking very strong now. Until a daily close happens above the $4,000 level, expect more pain.…

ETH Near $3,800 Breakdown as Ethereum ETF Outflows Surge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 23:05
Ethereum
ETH$3,541.84+0.13%
NEAR
NEAR$2.851-2.82%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.0005166+14.64%
4
4$0.06614+3.92%
Capverse
CAP$0.11411-3.04%

Key Notes

  • Crypto market expert Ted Pillows noted that ETH price is at risk unless it regains strength above $4,000.
  • 10x Research report shows that ETH demand among institutions and treasury firms is declining.
  • Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $184 million in outflows on October 30, led by BlackRock’s ETHA, which saw $120 million withdrawn.

Ethereum

ETH
$3 862



24h volatility:
0.2%


Market cap:
$467.25 B



Vol. 24h:
$36.05 B

price continues to face major selling pressure and investors are losing hope as bulls fail to defend the $4,000 levels.

With an additional 3% drop today, ETH is at a make-or-break situation at the crucial support at $3,800.


On the other hand, institutional demand is waning as outflows from spot Ethereum ETFs have surged again.

Will ETH Price Crack Under Pressure?

Amid the rising selling pressure, ETH price is testing the lows of $3,800, which is a crucial support for the largest altcoin.

With bears taking the charge, Ethereum is on the verge of breaking down from the recent consolidation pattern, said analyst Mister Crypto. Any fall below the consolidation pattern can trigger further losses.

Other market experts are also sharing a similar view. Crypto analyst Ted Pillows said that Ethereum (ETH) has once again tested the key support zone near $3,700 and is currently showing signs of a short-term rebound.

However, Pillows cautioned that the recent upward momentum appears weak, noting that ETH remains vulnerable unless it secures a daily close above $4,000.

In a similar message on the X platform yesterday, Ted Pillows warned that Ethereum treasury companies may not have reached a bottom yet, despite signs of stabilization last week.

According to him, several treasury firms have resumed selling their holdings, signaling renewed weakness in the market.

He added that a sustained recovery among Ethereum treasury companies remains essential for ETH price rebound.

With $2.5 billion in Ethereum options expiring today, analysts are keeping close watch on future volatility.

Analysts at 10X Research added that shorting Ethereum could prove to be a more effective hedge as of now.

According to the firm’s latest market note, the once-dominant narrative of Ethereum as an “institutional digital treasury” is starting to unravel.

The report argues that institutional demand for ETH, driven by strategies like Bitmine’s accumulation and retail distribution model, has stalled. This has led to deteriorating on-chain momentum and weakening price support.

Spot Ethereum ETF Outflows Surge

Despite a strong start to the week, outflows from spot Ethereum ETFs have surged recently over the past two trading sessions.

On Wednesday, October 30, the net outflows from Ether ETFs stood at $184 million, as per data from Farside Investors.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led the most outflows at $120 million, with a total of 31,754 ETH moving out of the fund.

Despite the outflows, the fund saw $1.4 billion in trading volume, indicating continued investor activity around the product.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/eth-3800-breakdown-ethereum-etf-outflows-surge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1558-1.98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014903+4.23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047495+50.83%
Allo
RWA$0.0045-1.16%
Starpower
STAR$0.12215-0.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,633.00
$105,633.00$105,633.00

+0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,540.71
$3,540.71$3,540.71

+0.60%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5422
$2.5422$2.5422

+0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.13
$166.13$166.13

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17873
$0.17873$0.17873

-0.27%