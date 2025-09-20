The post ETH News: Fusaka Coming in December appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum core developers have confirmed a tentative roadmap for the network’s next major upgrade, Fusaka, during Thursday’s All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) call. The upgrade, designed to further scale the blockchain, is now scheduled for early December, with follow-up changes aimed at more than doubling blob capacity in the weeks after. Before the Fusaka upgrade reaches Ethereum’s mainnet, developers will push the code through three public test networks in October. If those tests proceed smoothly, the mainnet activation is targeted for Dec. 3. Developers noted that exact epoch numbers and timing will be confirmed in the coming days. Blob Capacity Expansion via BPO Forks While Fusaka itself won’t immediately change blob parameters, the call outlined a phased approach to scaling blob availability through so-called Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks. One week after Fusaka BPO-1 will raise the blog target/max from 6/9 to 10/15, then one week later BPO-2 will push the limit to 14/21. These incremental changes are based on performance observed on the Fusaka Devnet-5 and are intended to safely expand capacity without requiring client-side software updates. Blobs, introduced in March’s Dencun upgrade, allow Ethereum to store large amounts of rollup transaction data more efficiently, reducing costs for users of layer-2 scaling networks. Looking Ahead Ethereum researcher Christine Kim, who reported the call highlights on X, noted that additional BPOs remain on the roadmap for Fusaka, although only the first two were scheduled in this week’s call. A detailed timeline of the Fusaka and BPO activations is available via Ethereum’s public notes. The Fusaka rollout follows May’s Pectra upgrade, which introduced validator staking changes and new account abstraction features, underscoring Ethereum’s ongoing push to optimize scalability and network efficiency. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/19/ethereum-developers-set-fusaka-upgrade-for-december-ahead-of-blob-capacity-boostsThe post ETH News: Fusaka Coming in December appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum core developers have confirmed a tentative roadmap for the network’s next major upgrade, Fusaka, during Thursday’s All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) call. The upgrade, designed to further scale the blockchain, is now scheduled for early December, with follow-up changes aimed at more than doubling blob capacity in the weeks after. Before the Fusaka upgrade reaches Ethereum’s mainnet, developers will push the code through three public test networks in October. If those tests proceed smoothly, the mainnet activation is targeted for Dec. 3. Developers noted that exact epoch numbers and timing will be confirmed in the coming days. Blob Capacity Expansion via BPO Forks While Fusaka itself won’t immediately change blob parameters, the call outlined a phased approach to scaling blob availability through so-called Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks. One week after Fusaka BPO-1 will raise the blog target/max from 6/9 to 10/15, then one week later BPO-2 will push the limit to 14/21. These incremental changes are based on performance observed on the Fusaka Devnet-5 and are intended to safely expand capacity without requiring client-side software updates. Blobs, introduced in March’s Dencun upgrade, allow Ethereum to store large amounts of rollup transaction data more efficiently, reducing costs for users of layer-2 scaling networks. Looking Ahead Ethereum researcher Christine Kim, who reported the call highlights on X, noted that additional BPOs remain on the roadmap for Fusaka, although only the first two were scheduled in this week’s call. A detailed timeline of the Fusaka and BPO activations is available via Ethereum’s public notes. The Fusaka rollout follows May’s Pectra upgrade, which introduced validator staking changes and new account abstraction features, underscoring Ethereum’s ongoing push to optimize scalability and network efficiency. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/19/ethereum-developers-set-fusaka-upgrade-for-december-ahead-of-blob-capacity-boosts

ETH News: Fusaka Coming in December

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:23
1
1$0.010998-9.91%
Threshold
T$0.01672-1.29%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185285-5.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08659-2.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017514+0.28%
Ethereum
ETH$4,474.14-1.30%

Ethereum core developers have confirmed a tentative roadmap for the network’s next major upgrade, Fusaka, during Thursday’s All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) call.

The upgrade, designed to further scale the blockchain, is now scheduled for early December, with follow-up changes aimed at more than doubling blob capacity in the weeks after.

Before the Fusaka upgrade reaches Ethereum’s mainnet, developers will push the code through three public test networks in October.

If those tests proceed smoothly, the mainnet activation is targeted for Dec. 3. Developers noted that exact epoch numbers and timing will be confirmed in the coming days.

Blob Capacity Expansion via BPO Forks

While Fusaka itself won’t immediately change blob parameters, the call outlined a phased approach to scaling blob availability through so-called Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks.

One week after Fusaka BPO-1 will raise the blog target/max from 6/9 to 10/15, then one week later BPO-2 will push the limit to 14/21.

These incremental changes are based on performance observed on the Fusaka Devnet-5 and are intended to safely expand capacity without requiring client-side software updates.

Blobs, introduced in March’s Dencun upgrade, allow Ethereum to store large amounts of rollup transaction data more efficiently, reducing costs for users of layer-2 scaling networks.

Looking Ahead

Ethereum researcher Christine Kim, who reported the call highlights on X, noted that additional BPOs remain on the roadmap for Fusaka, although only the first two were scheduled in this week’s call.

A detailed timeline of the Fusaka and BPO activations is available via Ethereum’s public notes.

The Fusaka rollout follows May’s Pectra upgrade, which introduced validator staking changes and new account abstraction features, underscoring Ethereum’s ongoing push to optimize scalability and network efficiency.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/19/ethereum-developers-set-fusaka-upgrade-for-december-ahead-of-blob-capacity-boosts

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan has withdrawn from two of its bitcoin mining locations—Kazakhstan and an underperforming hosting site in South Texas—as part of a shift to optimize its operations. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. The China-based miner manufacturer […]
Particl
PART$0.2046-1.53%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1052-3.41%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 19:30
Share
Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

The post Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/gary-gensler-insists-his-crypto-enforcement-actions-were-justified/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.18%
Sign
SIGN$0.08563+7.33%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.01232-7.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:32
Share
Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

PANews reported on September 20th that in response to Helius CEO Mert's question about why wallets need tokens, Solana co-founder Toly responded that all profitable businesses should have tokens. This way, profits can be returned to token holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-3.26%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 11:50
Share

Trending News

More

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

Spot ETH ETFs Surge: Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues

Faraday Future Crypto Partnership Unlocks Web3 Potential