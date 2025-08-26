ETH plunges, leaving only $70,000 in margin for the rolling position owner

PANews reported on August 26 that according to Ember's monitoring, the sharp drop in ETH prices caused the liquidation of Rolling Brother's positions, and the current margin is only US$70,000.

Previously, Rolling Position Brother had closed his position at $6.86 million after making a profit of $43 million. This time, he turned a profit of $9.19 million yesterday morning into a loss of $670,000. Rolling Position Brother initially started with $125,000, and now after two major fluctuations, he is back to square one.