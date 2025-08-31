ETH Price Drops Despite $4B Inflows Into Spot ETFs in August

Ethereum began the weekend with a drop despite strong gains over the past months. The ETH price fell by 4.63% within 24 hours. At press time, Ethereum traded at $4,303 after briefly hitting $4,438 earlier in the day.
The ETH price declined after heavy morning selling on August 31. TradingView data shows Ethereum slipped to $4,320 before making a short-lived recovery. However, the ETH price dropped again to $4,280 later in the day.
Despite this, the ETH price remained higher over wider timeframes. The token gained 13% over the past month and nearly 94% in six months. On a yearly scale, the ETH price rose by 70%, with a five-year surge of over 980%.
Short-term selling pressure affected the market trend, but broader sentiment stayed positive. Analysts pointed to historical gains and increased on-chain metrics. The ETH price thus reflects both volatility and long-term demand strength.
In August, spot Ethereum ETFs recorded strong investor activity. According to SoSoValue, ETF inflows totaled over $4 billion this month alone. This increased the total net assets across ETH ETFs to $29.51 billion.
Daily inflows on August 29 stood at $39.16 million, a significant figure showing sustained accumulation. Earlier this month, BlackRock purchased $300 million worth of ETH. This move signaled strong institutional interest in Ethereum.
“ETF inflows show a sharp rebound after earlier periods of weaker activity,” a market analyst said. From January to June, monthly ETF inflows ranged from $1 billion to $2 billion. August’s spike in inflows suggests growing institutional confidence in Ethereum’s prospects.
Ethereum’s network activity surged in August. CryptoRank reported that DEX volume reached $135 billion, up from $87 billion in July. This marks the highest monthly DEX volume recorded in 2025.
Open interest in CME Ethereum futures also hit a new high. In addition, Ethereum processed 48 million payments in August. The number of active addresses reached 15 million during the same period.
The total value locked in Ethereum-based DeFi protocols surpassed $240 billion. This confirms Ethereum’s strong role in the decentralized ecosystem. Despite the ETH price dip, on-chain growth remains robust and consistent.
