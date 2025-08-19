ETH Strategy announces staking partnership with Ether.Fi

By: PANews
2025/08/19 10:07
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,216.01-2.57%

PANews reported on August 19th that ETH Strategy announced a partnership with DeFi staking protocol Ether.Fi , deploying a portion of its STRAT treasury funds to Ether.Fi for ETH re-staking. Ether.Fi, with a current TVL exceeding $ 12 billion, has launched eETH , the first EigenLayer -based liquidity re-staking token. This partnership aims to achieve verifiable treasury returns through on-chain transparent holdings and receipts, with plans to integrate additional DeFi protocols to diversify revenue sources.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0494+0.04%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09728+60.28%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking