ETH Strategy partners with Lido to invest part of its treasury funds in stETH to compound ETH returns

PANews reported on August 21 that the Ethereum treasury protocol ETH Strategy announced a partnership with the Ethereum liquid staking protocol Lido to invest part of the treasury funds in stETH to realize ETH compounding while maintaining on-chain custody and verifiability.
Earlier news, ETH Strategy announced a staking cooperation with Ether.Fi .
