ETH Treasury Firm SharpLink Announces $1.5B Stock Buyback, SBET Share Jumps 5%

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/22 23:41
Ethereum
ETH$4,754.63+12.69%

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET), an Ethereum ETH $4 650 24h volatility: 9.1% Market cap: $561.06 B Vol. 24h: $42.17 B Treasury firm, has authorized a massive $1.5 billion stock buyback program, sending the SBET share price soaring by 5% in Friday’s pre-market trading session.

The recent development boosts confidence in the company’s future plans.

SharpLink’s $1.5 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

SharpLink Gaming has announced a new stock buyback program aimed at strengthening market support and optimizing capital allocation.

This move also reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable shareholder value. The latest announcement comes following the company’s $668 million ETH purchases earlier this week.

Under the program, share repurchases may occur through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other methods allowed under applicable securities laws.

SharpLink stated that the timing and amount of buybacks will depend on market conditions, share price, trading volume, and other relevant factors.

However, the ETH Treasury made it clear that it is not obligated to repurchase a specific number of shares, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Speaking on the development, Joseph Chalom, Co-Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink, said:

Following this news, the SBET stock, which corrected 30% over the past month, went up by 5%, eyeing a move past $19.

The stock remains up 133% since the start of 2025, supported by the company’s substantial Ethereum purchases over the past three months.

ETH Treasury Firms in Strong Race

ETH treasury firms like SharpLink Gaming and Bitmine Technologies are in a strong race with each other for the largest ETH holdings.

Currently, Tom Lee’s Bitmine enjoys the top spot with a massive 1.5 million in ETH holdings, all accumulated in just the last two months.

Amid this strong accumulation, the ETH price rallied by nearly 80% since June beginning. Currently, Ethereum is consolidating around $4,400 levels, and eyeing a potential breakout to $5,000 and beyond.

next

The post ETH Treasury Firm SharpLink Announces $1.5B Stock Buyback, SBET Share Jumps 5% appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001033+0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%
FUND
FUND$0.02282-7.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,172.71+3.18%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00971+10.59%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/22 23:42
Share
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines’ Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country’s financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin’s remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin’s remarkable performance coincides with President Trump’s endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
U
U$0.0156+7.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.844+5.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,172.71+3.18%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:44
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $234 million in BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $299 million in ETH.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May