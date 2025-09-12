ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA, SHIB to put Bitcoin to sleep once Fed cuts come in—expert reveals when it will happen‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 03:21
Solana
SOL$226.18+1.73%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001309+1.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,353.97+0.64%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04545-5.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005748-2.04%
XRP
XRP$3.014+1.25%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000882+1.96%
Cardano
ADA$0.8831+0.34%
Ethereum
ETH$4,419.35+2.13%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Altcoin season is still in view, but the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, must take the back seat in order for Altcoins to outperform. According to a prominent crypto investor and market player, this will happen once a reduction in the federal cut rate is announced. 

In a post shared on X, Lark Davis, an entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor, shared his outlook on the current state of the altcoin market. The Bitcoin proponent observed the current metrics reflecting that the majority of leading altcoins are still behind Bitcoin, and further asserted that the long-awaited altcoin season may not kick off anytime soon.

However, a highly anticipated announcement could be the game-changer that positions Altcoins for a continuous upward rally. 

“According to the Altcoin Season Index, it usually kicks off when 75% of the top 50 coins outperform Bitcoin over the last 90 days. So far, only 30 (60%) of the top 50 coins have outperformed $BTC in the past 90 days. So, we’re not there yet.” Davis wrote. 

However, Lark Davis asserts that come October, when the fourth quarter of the year begins, a “full-blown altcoin season” could be in play, following the reduction in Fed rates.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Another market player who appears expectant at this time has shared a chart displaying the total crypto market cap excluding BTC and ETH. Per the analysts’ interpretation of the data, Altcoins are brewing the cup and handle pattern—a technical chart pattern that indicates that euphoria is right around the corner.

The analyst who remains convinced that history will repeat itself is predicting a surge in market cap value that will take the market above the $3 trillion level.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/eth-xrp-sol-ada-shib-to-put-bitcoin-to-sleep-once-fed-cuts-come-in-expert-reveals-when-it-will-happen/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA): The main targets of Iran's attack on Thursday morning were the Israel Defense Forces Command and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961+11.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:29
Share
What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC

What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC

Bitcoin price continues to show resistance after the US CPI data came in line with expectations. Continue Reading: What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$114,293.43+0.51%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001243+8.18%
Boost
BOOST$0.10056+3.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 02:07
Share
Replit’s Valuation Soars Nearly 4x Amid AI Coding Boom

Replit’s Valuation Soars Nearly 4x Amid AI Coding Boom

TLDRs; Replit secures $250M, boosting valuation to $3B as investors bet on AI-driven developer platforms. Annualized revenue surged 50x in under a year, driving confidence in Replit’s business model and market adoption. Agent 3 introduces 200-minute autonomy, enabling end-to-end software development without human input. Strategic investors like Google and Amex join in, signaling broad confidence [...] The post Replit’s Valuation Soars Nearly 4x Amid AI Coding Boom appeared first on CoinCentral.
Boom
BOOM$0.012032+46.23%
Wink
LIKE$0.010286-1.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1419+0.92%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/12 03:18
Share

Trending News

More

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

What to Expect for Bitcoin After the US CPI Data? Analyst Reveals the Event That Will Boost BTC

Replit’s Valuation Soars Nearly 4x Amid AI Coding Boom

White House Pushes AI Tech Exports to Counter China’s Rapid Gains

Alibaba to Raise $3.2B for Cloud Expansion via Convertible Notes