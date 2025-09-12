Ethena $ENA Price Faces Pressure as Double Top Looms

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 20:04
NEAR
NEAR$2.711+0.59%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13498-2.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016302+1.48%
MAY
MAY$0.04541+4.19%
Ethena
ENA$0.7498-0.80%

Key Insights:

  • The double top pattern suggests a price drop to $0.52 for Ethena ($ENA).
  • Analyst Bryce’s strategy capitalized on the Fibonacci retest and rising market volume for $ENA.
  • Whale activity and increased trading volume show strong market momentum despite potential price correction.
Ethena $ENA Price Faces Pressure as Double Top Looms and Volume Rises

Ethena ($ENA) price is facing growing pressure as it shows signs of forming a double top pattern. This technical setup may indicate a potential price decline in the near future. Analysts are monitoring the situation closely as trading volume rises and large market players increase their activity.

Double Top Pattern Could Signal Downward Pressure

Analyst Ali_charts has pointed out that $ENA might be forming a double top pattern, a classic chart formation that often suggests a price reversal. According to his analysis, this pattern is marked by two peaks on the price chart.

He noted that if the double top pattern is confirmed, the market may see the price drop to $0.52. The chart analysis also shows multiple sell signals, marked with the number “9” on the TD Sequential indicator.

Double Top Pattern | Source: X

These signals suggest a possible trend reversal. If the double top scenario plays out, $ENA could experience downward movement, with some experts predicting a significant price correction.

Analyst’s Trade Strategy Before Major News Event

Before the recent price fluctuations, analyst BryceTheTrader shared his trade strategy for $ENA. Bryce managed to enter a position based on a retest of the 0.75 Fibonacci level on an H4 chart. 

This trade was made ahead of a major fund news release, which contributed to favorable price action. Bryce mentioned that he set his stop-loss below key support levels and fully closed the position at the highs.

Trade Strategy | Source: X

His analysis of market imbalances and rising volume pointed to a potential return to market balance. The trader also noted that a high-volume impulse candle was instrumental in pushing the price upward.

Rising Whale Activity and Increased Trading Volume

As of press time, the price of ENA is $0.76, with a 24-hour trading volume of $630.5M. The token has seen a 1.74% decrease in the past 24 hours. These metrics suggest that while the price faces downward pressure, market activity remains relatively high, with active participants closely monitoring potential trends.

As of September 10, 2025, ENA was priced at $0.808, showing an upward trend despite recent market pressure. Analyst Ali_charts have observed a rise in whale activity and trading volume. This increase suggests that large-scale players are contributing to the overall market movement.

Rising Whale Activity | Source: X

Ali noted that both active addresses and transaction volumes have risen alongside whale activity. This pattern is often seen when strong momentum builds in a market. The recent price movement, which began in late August, further supports the idea of continued upward momentum, even as a double top pattern looms.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethena-ena-price-faces-pressure/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits. 0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours. 0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days. 0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days. 0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.65+2.20%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0274+0.92%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16551-13.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 21:36
Share
FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that
Union
U$0.01111+10.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-8.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 22:02
Share
By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Dogecoin (DOGE) is always in the conversation when people talk about meme coins. But a new rival is rewriting what meme coins can stand for.
DOGE
DOGE$0.2635+6.14%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02057+3.94%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0553-1.25%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 19:47
Share

Trending News

More

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.7)

Publicly listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment announces its first investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum