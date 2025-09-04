Ethena enters reserve strategy talks as Mega Matrix files with SEC

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 22:23
Ethena
ENA$0.6504-10.46%

Mega Matrix Inc. announced a new facility to buy stablecoin governance tokens, starting with Ethena (ENA). The company announced a $2B universal shelf registration, allowing the company to list a wide range of equity and debt in the next two years. 

Mega Matrix Inc. filed for a $2B facility on its latest S-3 form. The universal shelf registration will allow Mega Matrix to tap a wide range of equity and debt instruments within a three-year time frame. 

The company’s digital asset treasury (DAT) approach aims to tap tokens that are used for issuing, backing, and governance of special stablecoins. Stablecoin issuers are a relatively risky type of crypto project, which nevertheless tap the overall market performance. 

The first token to be added to the treasury will be Ethena (ENA), the issuer of USDe and sUSDe. While most treasury companies are still focused on Ethereum, Mega Matrix goes directly to Ethena as a way to tap both ETH earnings and the protocol’s native yield. 

Mega Matrix move shows confidence in Ethena

Following the news, Mega Matrix MPU shares traded around $1.83, down from their August peak of $3.66. MPU rallied as of August 23, when the first version of the S-3 filing emerged, and the market had already discounted the news of a treasury. 

ENA still traded around $0.70, close to the higher range for the past three months. The Ethena project benefitted from the August ETH rally, as it expanded USDe stablecoin issuance to 12.5B tokens, an all-time peak. 

While just months ago, Ethena was seen as too risky, the ETH bull market boosted the protocol, turning it into one of the key providers of liquidity. Ethena has also been stress-tested by ETH downturns and liquidations, managing its USDe asset without price shocks. 

Mega Matrix, Inc. announces Ethena reserve strategyEthena’s USDe increased its supply to a record 12.5B tokens, tracking the ETH bull market. | Source: Coingecko

The Mega Matrix treasury move also shows renewed confidence in new approaches to stablecoin issuers. The market has also left behind the Terra (LUNA) crash, with lessons learned and a more sophisticated toolset for issuing and staking stablecoins. 

Mega Matrix still seeks buyers to start its DAT strategy

The shelf registration was announced, but it still needs to be executed. MPU will be able to sell shares and debts for up to $2B, including Class A common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, or other combinations of fundraising. 

Mega Matrix will add prospectus supplements for each offering if there are suitable buyers. 

The $2 billion universal shelf registration, once effective, provides MPU with the flexibility to support our DAT strategy in this new era. Governance tokens are the equity of stablecoin ecosystems, such as $ENA. By building strategic positions, MPU gains both financial upside and a seat at the table where the future of money is being coded,” stated the management of Mega Matrix. 

An ENA treasury is thus not guaranteed, as with multiple cases of crypto reserves that failed to see sufficient demand. ENA remains attractive for its revenue-sharing program, meaning treasuries may offer additional yield for staking.

USDe also offers significant annualized returns for holding. However, the announcement of new treasuries now has a more subdued effect on both stocks and the underlying asset.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Embracing the development of digital assets, Hong Kong will become the world's first cross-border asset management center within 2-3 years

PANews reported on June 21 that according to a Hong Kong government press release, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said today at an event that as of the
PANews2025/06/21 20:23
Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets. 🚨 https://t.co/xbza47TsHk Raises $10M to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth! https://t.co/xbza47TsHk secures funding from Nimbus Capital, a global investor focused on cross-border blockchain deals with >USD $1.3 billion in AUM 🌍👉 https://t.co/q629egSQXJ The funding will activate👇… pic.twitter.com/PchjGTnlkS — Units.Network (@UnitsNetwork) June 19, 2025 In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Network’s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility. The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products. Building the Future of On-Chain AI With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier. Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%. The launch of Units.Network’s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets. “This investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,” said Sasha Ivanov. “The Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.” Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: “We’ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.” Market Momentum and Community Expansion Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL). These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpad’s public debut later this year. Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s performance. As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Network’s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.
CryptoNews2025/06/20 01:18
