Ethena launches “Eligible Asset Framework”, BNB has been approved as the first new collateral asset for USDe

PANews reported on August 22nd that Ethena Labs announced that the Ethena Risk Committee has released a "Qualified Asset Framework" to evaluate and expand the collateral assets for USDe perpetual contracts. BNB has been approved as the first newly supported asset, while XRP and HYPE also meet all criteria set by the framework, becoming candidate assets for upcoming listing.

The framework sets out a series of strict minimum standards, including a two-week average open interest exceeding $1 billion, 24-hour spot and perpetual trading volumes exceeding $100 million each, and spot market depth exceeding $500,000, to ensure sufficient market depth and liquidity. The committee will regularly update the list of assets that meet these standards and approve them based on risk assessments.