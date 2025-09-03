Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/03 04:15
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013+4.25%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DAI
DAI$0.9997-0.01%
Ethena
ENA$0.6913+12.46%

Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin USDe has vaulted into the top tier of the digital dollar market, overtaking DAI and USDS to claim the third spot by market capitalization in the stablecoin ladder. 

The rise in adoption, coupled with progress on governance milestones, has brought Ethena’s long-anticipated “fee switch” closer to reality, as this will allow ENA token holders to share in protocol revenues for the first time.

USDe’s circulating supply rose by about 42% in roughly one month, taking its market capitalization to over $12.4 billion. This surge allowed it to climb to third position in the stablecoin market, coming in behind only Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC in terms of size.

Ethena’s ENA holders set for cut of revenue as USDe locks in top-three spot USDe circulating supply. Source: Defillama

Ethena’s fee switch milestone is within reach

Ethena Labs’ ENA “fee switch” proposal was approved in November 2024, which will allow it to redistribute a portion of the protocol’s revenue stream to ENA token holders.

However, it listed three milestones that it had to achieve before the process of redistributing revenue with holders could begin. Those milestones were:

  • Surpassing $6 billion in USDe supply.
  • The second is having a cumulative protocol revenue of at least $250 million
  • The third milestone was to secure listings for USDe on four of the top five centralized exchanges ranked by derivatives trading volume.

Ethena has already achieved the first two out of the three milestones. The only piece that’s still pending is the centralized exchange integrations.

Guy Young, Ethena’s founder, reportedly stated that achieving the third milestone is a top priority for them.

For ENA holders, the move could transform the token’s role from a governance asset into one with tangible yield streams.

USDe is a different type of stablecoin

Unlike USDT and USDC that rely on bank reserves, USDe uses a delta-neutral strategy to stay pegged. Instead of parking cash or Treasuries in accounts, it hedges user deposits with short positions on centralized exchanges, aiming to build a buffer against price swings.

That unusual setup has helped it gain traction, especially as DeFi users look for fresh yield opportunities in the wake of new U.S. stablecoin rules.

However, not everyone is convinced of Ethena’s strategy as S&P Global flagged USDe with higher risk scores because of its dependence on derivatives, while Chaos Labs has raised red flags over possible rehypothecation and liquidity strains if funding rates swing out of balance.

Much of USDe’s rise has been powered by strategies that combine stablecoin issuance with DeFi yield loops. On-chain integrations with protocols like Aave and Pendle have enabled recursive lending structures that boost returns for large players.

In practice, this allows users to deposit USDe, borrow against it, and redeploy the proceeds into additional yield-generating positions, compounding earnings across multiple layers.

The flywheel effect has drawn in institutional players as well as retail traders. Ethena’s design makes it attractive to entities looking for both stable on-chain dollars and exposure to derivatives funding payments.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Share
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Share
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco