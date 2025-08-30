Ethena’s USDe Outperforms as Stablecoin Market Surpasses $280 Billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:38
U
U$0.016+33.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10035-4.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.07064-0.59%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%

The stablecoin sector has grown by 65% in the past 12 months amid rising adoption.

The stablecoin market has crossed the $280 billion mark for the first time ever, adding about $2.8 billion in the last week alone.

Top Stablecoins

Among them, Ethena’s stablecoin (USDe) has been the standout, growing in market capitalization by more than 200% since August 2024.

By comparison, over the same timeframe, Circle’s USDC grew 87% and Tether’s USDT by 39.5%, cementing its position as the largest stablecoin by market cap, according to Artemis data.

USDe now accounts for over 4% of the market, trailing only USDC at 24% and USDT at more than 61%.

Supply Rates on Aave

USDe’s success can partly be attributed to on-chain yields and DeFi integrations with apps like Pendle and Aave. On lending platforms, holders can stake USDe to earn higher rewards than competing stablecoins. For instance, as of press time, Aave’s USDe APY is about 13.78%, compared with 4.17% for USDT and 4.19% for USDC.

In late 2024, Ethena Labs launched USDtb, a stablecoin designed to comply with the GENIUS Act in the U.S. It was also approved by Ethena as an eligible backing asset for USDe, and by March this year, USDtb had entered the top 10 stablecoins by market capitalization.

Stablecoin Supply by Blockchain

Among blockchains, Ethereum remains the undisputed leader, holding more than $148.5 billion, or roughly 53% of the total stablecoin market cap, and followed by TRON with $82.6 billion, though over 99% of the stablecoin supply there is concentrated in USDT alone.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/ethena-s-usde-outperforms-as-stablecoin-market-surpasses-usd280-billion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Share
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$205-4.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-4.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003029+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.1004-4.58%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01739+2.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121-6.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share

Trending News

More

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?