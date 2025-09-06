Ether ETF mania implodes: $505M lost in just 4 days

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/06 01:14
  • Ethereum ETFs lost $505M in just four days amid profit-taking and economic uncertainty.
  • Bitcoin ETFs gained $284M, signaling a shift toward perceived safer crypto assets.
  • Analysts warn volatility may continue, but long-term fundamentals for Ethereum remain strong.

Ethereum ETFs took a sharp hit, losing $505 million in just four days. The pullback follows a strong Q3 rally, where inflows and prices were hitting new highs, but investors suddenly hit the brakes.

Rising economic uncertainty and profit-taking appear to be behind the sudden flight.

Bitcoin ETFs, by contrast, drew in $284 million over the same stretch, showing investors are still hungry for crypto exposure—but not all crypto is treated equally.

For Ethereum, it’s a mix of strong demand and high volatility that’s keeping traders on edge.

Rise and fall of Ethereum ETF inflows

Ethereum ETFs rode a blistering wave in Q3 2025, pulling in over $33 billion in net inflows.

The surge was fueled by a mix of factors: the deflationary supply model after the Merge, attractive staking yields averaging 4.5% a year, and growing adoption of Layer 2 solutions, including the Dencun upgrades.

Institutional demand helped push Ethereum’s price from roughly $2,500 in mid-July to a peak of $4,744 by late August—a near doubling in just six weeks.

ETF inflows were closely tied to the rally, showing a 62% correlation with price movements.

Ethereum’s rally ran into trouble in early September. On Tuesday, investors pulled $135.3 million out of Ethereum ETFs, moving into Bitcoin ETFs, which are seen as a safer bet amid rising economic uncertainty.

The shift dragged Ethereum’s price down more than 10% from mid-August, to $4,209, the lowest since the middle of the month.

The drop highlights short-term caution, even as Ethereum’s ecosystem keeps evolving and the long-term growth story remains on track.

What analysts say: Caution amid volatility

Market watchers see the recent ETF outflows as a typical cooldown after an exuberant rally, though they warn that volatility could linger.

Analysts stress that the outflows are driven more by profit-taking and risk management than a loss of confidence in Ethereum’s fundamentals.

Institutional interest remains solid, supported by staking rewards, Layer 2 adoption, and growing custody demand as Ethereum ETFs still hold roughly 5% of the total supply.

The back-and-forth between Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs is showing just how jittery investors are.

Bitcoin raked in $283.7 million while Ethereum saw money leaving, a clear sign traders are leaning toward what they consider safer bets as inflation and policy worries mount.

Charts show short-term hesitation, but the real test will be whether Ethereum can break past $4,550 and keep climbing.

Right now, everyone’s watching the headlines-economic data, regulations, and ETF flows for clues on the next move.

If Ethereum finds its footing, the outflows could flip fast, reinforcing its position as a top crypto, though caution is still the name of the game in this volatile stretch.

The post Ether ETF mania implodes: $505M lost in just 4 days appeared first on CoinJournal.

