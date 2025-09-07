Ether ETFs Face $952M Outflows as Bitcoin Funds Gain Flows

Spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $952 million in outflows over five trading days, raising concerns across digital asset markets. Investors reduced exposure to Ether products managed by major firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity, while capital shifted toward bitcoin ETFs. The withdrawals came during a period of rising recession fears and increased expectations of monetary policy easing in the United States.
