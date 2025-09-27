Ether ETFs log straight week of outflows, $796M pulled as price drops 10%

The five straight days of spot Ether ETF outflows come amid recent data suggesting weakening retail participation in the asset.

US-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) have posted five straight net outflow days as the asset’s price slid around 10% over the week.

On Friday, spot Ether (ETH) ETFs closed the trading week with $248.4 million in daily outflows, bringing total weekly outflows to $795.8 million, according to Farside data.

Meanwhile, the price of Ether fell 10.25% over the past seven days, trading at $4,013 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap data.

