Ether whales have added 14% more coins since April price lows

Ether whales have been ramping up their ETH buying since the token dipped to yearly lows in April, according to crypto sentiment platform Santiment.
“In exactly 5 months, they have added 14.0% more coins,” Santiment said in an X post on Wednesday, referring to whale holders with 1,000 to 100,000 ETH, valued between $4.41 million and $440.81 million.
Ether (ETH) is trading at $4,376, and is now up 197.30% from its yearly low of $1,472 on April 9, according to CoinMarketCap.
