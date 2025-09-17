Ethereum & Altcoins Capture 85% Of Futures Trading, Bitcoin Share Shrinks

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/17 16:00
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010188-7.39%

Data shows Bitcoin has lost interest to Ethereum and altcoins recently as their combined futures volume has broken past the 85% mark.

Ethereum & Altcoins Have Seen Their Futures Volume Rise Recently

In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has talked about the latest trend in the futures trading volume share of Ethereum and the altcoins. The futures trading volume here naturally refers to the amount that’s becoming involved in futures-related trades on the various derivatives exchanges.

Below is the chart shared by Maartunn that shows the trend in the dominance in this metric for ETH and the alts over the last couple of years:

Ethereum & Altcoins Volume

As is visible in the graph, the futures trading volume dominance has seen a sharp increase for the altcoins recently, implying that speculative interest in these coins has gone up.

The metric is still significantly down for Ethereum compared to its earlier high, but it has nonetheless also enjoyed an uptick at the same time as the altcoin growth.

Combined, ETH and the alts occupy around 85.2% of the total cryptocurrency futures trading volume following the increase. This means that the remaining portion, Bitcoin, has gone below 15% in dominance.

Historically, periods like these have been a bad omen for not just BTC, but the market as a whole. Examples of these are visible in the chart during both the late 2024 and Summer 2025 price tops.

Thus, considering that Ethereum and the altcoins are once again dominating futures trading activity, it’s possible that Bitcoin and other assets may be in for some volatility.

In some other news, on-chain analytics firm Santiment has shared in an X post an update on how the various projects in the digital asset sector rank up in terms of the Development Activity. This indicator measures the total amount of work that the developers of a given project are doing on its public GitHub repositories.

The metric makes its measurement in units of “events,” where one event is any action taken by the developer on the repository, like the push of a commit or creation of a fork.

Here is the table posted by Santiment that shows the ranking for cryptocurrency projects on the basis of their 30-day Development Activity:

Ethereum Development Activity

As displayed above, Ethereum is only the 10th largest project in terms of 30-day Development Activity, despite its market cap being second only to Bitcoin. The project that’s seeing its developers work the hardest right now is Internet Computer (ICP), which has the metric sitting at a value nearly three times that of ETH’s.

ETH Price

Ethereum recovered above $4,750 earlier, but it seems the asset’s price has once again faced a pullback as it’s now back at $4,450.

Ethereum Price Chart

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.16264+0.10%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,976.11-0.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2578-0.38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?