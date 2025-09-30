ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs bleed $1.7B as investor nerves kick in – Why now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Which Bitcoin ETFs saw the biggest withdrawals? Fidelity’s FBTC led with $330.4 million in outflows, followed by Ark 21Shares’ ARKB. Even BlackRock’s IBIT, a usually strong performer, wasn’t spared, shedding $37.3 million. How did Ethereum ETFs perform? They faced $795.6M redemptions. Fidelity’s FETH led with $362M outflows, while BlackRock’s ETHA saw $199.9M. Only ETHE and TETH gained. After weeks of strong momentum in the ETF market, the tide has turned. Spot Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. saw a sharp reversal last week, recording over $1.7 billion in combined outflows. The exodus came as both cryptocurrencies faced heightened volatility, with Bitcoin and Ethereum each sliding more than 8% over the same period. Bitcoin ETF update According to data from Farside Investors, U.S.-listed Spot Bitcoin ETFs logged net withdrawals of $903 million last week. This ended a month-long streak of inflows that had signaled rising institutional confidence. On the 26th of September, Fidelity’s FBTC led the exodus with $330.4 million in redemptions, followed by Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and other funds. BlackRock’s flagship IBIT, typically regarded as one of the strongest performers, also saw outflows worth $37.3 million, while Bitwise’s BITB shed $23.8 million. Several other funds reported smaller redemptions, while a few remained flat with no notable flows. Ethereum ETFs fared no better On the other hand, for the week ending the 26th of September, nine U.S.-listed spot Ethereum ETFs collectively saw $795.6 million in withdrawals, marking their heaviest week of outflows since their launch. Fidelity’s FETH once again stood out for recording the largest withdrawals at $362 million, trailed by BlackRock’s ETHA, which saw $199.9 million in redemptions. Grayscale’s ETHE and 21Shares’ TETH were rare exceptions, posting modest inflows while most other funds stagnated. Will altcoins act as a savior? With this shift… The post Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs bleed $1.7B as investor nerves kick in – Why now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Which Bitcoin ETFs saw the biggest withdrawals? Fidelity’s FBTC led with $330.4 million in outflows, followed by Ark 21Shares’ ARKB. Even BlackRock’s IBIT, a usually strong performer, wasn’t spared, shedding $37.3 million. How did Ethereum ETFs perform? They faced $795.6M redemptions. Fidelity’s FETH led with $362M outflows, while BlackRock’s ETHA saw $199.9M. Only ETHE and TETH gained. After weeks of strong momentum in the ETF market, the tide has turned. Spot Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. saw a sharp reversal last week, recording over $1.7 billion in combined outflows. The exodus came as both cryptocurrencies faced heightened volatility, with Bitcoin and Ethereum each sliding more than 8% over the same period. Bitcoin ETF update According to data from Farside Investors, U.S.-listed Spot Bitcoin ETFs logged net withdrawals of $903 million last week. This ended a month-long streak of inflows that had signaled rising institutional confidence. On the 26th of September, Fidelity’s FBTC led the exodus with $330.4 million in redemptions, followed by Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and other funds. BlackRock’s flagship IBIT, typically regarded as one of the strongest performers, also saw outflows worth $37.3 million, while Bitwise’s BITB shed $23.8 million. Several other funds reported smaller redemptions, while a few remained flat with no notable flows. Ethereum ETFs fared no better On the other hand, for the week ending the 26th of September, nine U.S.-listed spot Ethereum ETFs collectively saw $795.6 million in withdrawals, marking their heaviest week of outflows since their launch. Fidelity’s FETH once again stood out for recording the largest withdrawals at $362 million, trailed by BlackRock’s ETHA, which saw $199.9 million in redemptions. Grayscale’s ETHE and 21Shares’ TETH were rare exceptions, posting modest inflows while most other funds stagnated. Will altcoins act as a savior? With this shift…

Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs bleed $1.7B as investor nerves kick in – Why now?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:02
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00263-1.12%
COM
COM$0.003948-22.54%
ARK
ARK$0.2692-9.02%

Key Takeaways

Which Bitcoin ETFs saw the biggest withdrawals?

Fidelity’s FBTC led with $330.4 million in outflows, followed by Ark 21Shares’ ARKB. Even BlackRock’s IBIT, a usually strong performer, wasn’t spared, shedding $37.3 million.

How did Ethereum ETFs perform?

They faced $795.6M redemptions. Fidelity’s FETH led with $362M outflows, while BlackRock’s ETHA saw $199.9M. Only ETHE and TETH gained.

After weeks of strong momentum in the ETF market, the tide has turned.

Spot Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. saw a sharp reversal last week, recording over $1.7 billion in combined outflows.

The exodus came as both cryptocurrencies faced heightened volatility, with Bitcoin and Ethereum each sliding more than 8% over the same period.

Bitcoin ETF update

According to data from Farside Investors, U.S.-listed Spot Bitcoin ETFs logged net withdrawals of $903 million last week. This ended a month-long streak of inflows that had signaled rising institutional confidence.

On the 26th of September, Fidelity’s FBTC led the exodus with $330.4 million in redemptions, followed by Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and other funds.

BlackRock’s flagship IBIT, typically regarded as one of the strongest performers, also saw outflows worth $37.3 million, while Bitwise’s BITB shed $23.8 million.

Several other funds reported smaller redemptions, while a few remained flat with no notable flows.

Ethereum ETFs fared no better

On the other hand, for the week ending the 26th of September, nine U.S.-listed spot Ethereum ETFs collectively saw $795.6 million in withdrawals, marking their heaviest week of outflows since their launch.

Fidelity’s FETH once again stood out for recording the largest withdrawals at $362 million, trailed by BlackRock’s ETHA, which saw $199.9 million in redemptions.

Grayscale’s ETHE and 21Shares’ TETH were rare exceptions, posting modest inflows while most other funds stagnated.

Will altcoins act as a savior?

With this shift in investor sentiment, attention is now shifting toward altcoin ETFs, with several final deadlines for approval arriving in October.

Popular analyst Daan Crypto Trades even described October as “ETF month,” hinting at a potentially decisive moment for the broader digital asset ETF market.

He said, 

Daan Crypto Trades noted that none of the ETF applications with October deadlines come from industry heavyweights like Fidelity or BlackRock, two of the most influential players in the crypto ETF arena.

Still, the pending approvals could inject fresh momentum into the market in the weeks ahead.  Interestingly, this wave of outflows came even as institutional appetite for Bitcoin ETFs remained evident.

From inflows to outflows in just a week

Just last week, Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $642.4 million in inflows, according to Farside Investors.

The broader landscape has also seen Wall Street deepening its crypto ties, with JPMorgan in June 2025 starting to accept Bitcoin ETF shares as collateral for loans. 

Together, these developments highlight the mixed signals in today’s ETF market: short-term volatility shadowed by long-term institutional integration. 

Previous: Bitcoin price action steadies above $110K – Will October set up the next ATH?
Next: Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ethereum-and-bitcoin-etfs-bleed-1-7b-as-investor-nerves-kick-in-why-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.003952-22.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-14.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05889-8.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,803.18
$103,803.18$103,803.18

-1.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,496.35
$3,496.35$3,496.35

-2.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.54
$160.54$160.54

-3.71%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2519
$2.2519$2.2519

-3.22%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16126
$0.16126$0.16126

-3.41%