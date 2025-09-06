Ethereum and BNB Chain Lead September Rally as Tokens Post Triple-Digit Gains As of September 2025

Various tokens in Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism ecosystems have gained by significant margins as the crypto market has seen impressive gains early in September 2025. The data published on September 5 underlines the best performers in terms of monthly percentage gains, as well as their market capitalizations.

Ethereum Ecosystem Tokens Dominate Growth

In the Ethereum ecosystem, various tokens showed a big rally. OKB was on the front with 315% monthly price gain which boosted its market capitalization to $3.8 billion. BIO increased with a 140.8% increase backed by a market capital of $288.8 million.

The momentum of CRO was evident with a 95% increase through a valuation of $9 billion. RED experienced an increase of 83.5% with a capitalization figure of $194.2 million and MAV was up by 79.9% at $54.2 million.

These drastic upsurges highlight the fact Ethereum remains one of the main engines of market movement.

BNB Chain Emerges with High-Growth Performers

BNB Chain has also achieved some great results, with multiple high-growth tokens. In the previous month, AIOT increased by 273.8% and its capitalization stands at $46.8 million dollars. It was closely followed by IDOL which rose by 218.9% to have a market cap of $34.9 million.

REX climbed 161.1% to $103.4 million and GAIA increased 130% to $19.3 million. XNY also made it through with a 108.8% growth and a valuation of $18.3 million. These values demonstrate the capacity of the BNB Chain to develop fast-growing projects and draw the interest of the market.

Arbitrum Maintains Steady Growth

Arbitrum remained one of the best performers. TLOS recorded 69.8% rise monthly with a market capitalization of $25.5 million. Chainlink (LINK) increased by 39.6% to reach a market cap of $15.4 billion. A 31.5% rise was next as Lido (LDO) hit the mark at $1 billion. Native ARB token increased to $2.6 billion for 28.6%, and LRC 24.7% with $126.1 million cap. The ecosystem of Arbitrum had a balanced big and mid-cap momentum.

Polygon Records Multiple Strong Gainers

Polygon demonstrated several gainers in its network, which supports its growing effect in the market. TLOS showed a second best growth of 69.8% and market capital of $25.5 million. The addition of 39% growth gave LINK a token value of $15.4 billion.

LDO grew next by 31.5% to reach up to $1 billion. ORDER increased by 23.5 to reach $40.6 million and GNS increased by 22.4% to reach $133.9 million.

Optimism Ecosystem Sees Balanced Performance

Optimism had also recorded consistent increases on various tokens. Chainlink continued to perform much better with 39% month growth, which propelled its capitalization up to $15.4 billion.

Lido increased by 31.5% and hit the mark of 1 billion. ORDER rose 23.5% to $40.6 million and AAVE rose 21.2% to $4.7 billion. Pendle finished off the list with 19.7% growth, as the company realized a market cap of $785.7 million. This demonstrates the use of Optimism to achieve steady but gradual growth throughout its ecosystem.

Broader Market Implications

The monthly data reveal an equal blend of explosive growth of new tokens and gradual improvements of established players.

Ecosystems such as Ethereum and BNB Chain experienced percentage growth in the triple digits, and Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism brought the sense of stability by guaranteeing steady growth in multiple projects. The month of September 2025 opens with a decisive indication of a new wave of bullishness in the digital asset industry.