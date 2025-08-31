Ethereum and Remittix lead the way in top crypto to buy now as a 4,000% surge is expected for one

Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen – de nieuwe 1000x coin?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Google Cloud is begonnen met de tests van de eigen blockchain. Dit nieuwe testnet richt zich in eerste instantie op betalingen van grote bedrijven, maar kan ook een nieuwe standaard zetten op het gebied van altcoins. Hoewel door sommigen een bull run wordt voorzien, is niet iedereen even enthousiast over de nieuwe crypto. Hoe zit dit? Google crypto voor betaling met altcoins Op woensdag kwam Rich Widmann, hoofd Web3 strategie van de techreus, op zijn LinkedIn met een belangrijke mededeling: Google bouwt aan een eigen blockchain netwerk, genaamd Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). Het doel is om financiële instituties een neutrale blockchain te bieden die het uitvoeren van smart contracts op basis van Python mogelijk maakt. Het zal hier gaan om een nieuw Layer 1 netwerk, inclusief een eigen Google crypto. Dit netwerk zal toegankelijk worden middels een enkele API en zo geprogrammeerd worden dat het betalingen automatiseert en digitale asset management mogelijk maakt. Widmann gaf tevens aan dat de Google crypto blockchain aan alle wetten en regelgeving zal voldoen, en gaat opereren als een privaat systeem. Google Cloud just dropped a bombshell:Universal Ledger = Layer 1 blockchain.Built for institutions. Engineered for scale. GCUL is live in private testnet with:→ Python based smart contracts→ Native commercial bank money on-chain→ Planet scale infra (Cloud + Ads… pic.twitter.com/5h4LHAe1eZ — BPP | Crypto Key Media | $SUI $DMC (@Web3BPP) August 27, 2025 De GCUL blockchain moet een concurrent worden voor Tempo van Stripe en Ara van Circle, maar dan met de enorme gebruikscijfers die Google heeft inclusief het bijbehorende institutionele vertrouwen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Volgt bull run op nieuwe crypto? GCUL wordt gepresenteerd als een neutrale blockchain en (in de toekomst) een belangrijk deel van de crypto infrastructuur. Widmann: “Tether gaat geen gebruik maken van Circles’ blockchain, en Adyen maakt waarschijnlijk geen gebruik van Stripes’ blockchain. Maar elk financieel instituut kan bouwen op GCUL.” Google Cloud has announced the launch of its L1 blockchain, GCUL, which simplifies cross-border payments and asset settlements through a distributed ledger. GCUL is currently in a private testnet phase and announced a partnership with CME earlier this year to pilot tokenized… pic.twitter.com/QbH9A2Q33m — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 27, 2025 Precies om deze reden wordt verwacht dat er een bull run op de eigen Google crypto kan ontstaan. Het gaat hier immers om een nieuwe crypto van een van de grootste techreuzen ter wereld, die bovendien onmisbaar is voor tal van financiële instellingen. Na afronde van de testnet fase kan $GCUL (de Google crypto) weleens een van de beste altcoins worden. Kritiek op Google crypto Tegelijkertijd is niet iedereen even enthousiast over de token. Een van de problemen die nu al voorzien wordt is het feit dat de bockchain gebouwd wordt met het oog op financiële instituties. Kleine investeerders zullen zodoende weinig met de Google Crypto kunnen. Bovendien is de structuur van de layer 1 blockchain van Google privaat ingesteld. Het gaat hier volgens critici dan ook niet om een gedecentraliseerd platform, maar om een netwerk waar er sprake is van een sterk gecentraliseerde leiding. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Slim investeren in altcoins Helaas is het momenteel nog niet mogelijk om in de Google Crypto te investeren. Het is echter wel verstandig om deze token in de gaten te houden, omdat het een bull run op altcoins zou kunnen veroorzaken. Mogelijk hangt er na een succesvolle testnet pilot zelfs een altseason in de lucht. Een van de eerste exchanges die de Google Crypto aan gaat bieden, zal waarschijnlijk Best Wallet zijn. Dit compleet gedecentraliseerde netwerk loopt voorop wat betreft de omarming van nieuwe L1 netwerken: momenteel ondersteunt het al tokens van meer dan 60 verschillende blockchains, en dit aantal breidt zich snel uit. Het kan dus verstandig zijn om je nu alvast te positioneren voor deze nieuwe crypto, door een account bij Best Wallet aan te maken. Trade je op het platform met $BEST, de eigen token van het netwerk, dan ontvang je extra voordelen. Dit zijn bijvoorbeeld lagere transactiekosten en hogere stakingrendementen. $BEST bevindt zich nu nog in de presale, waar het in korte tijd $ 15 miljoen op wist te halen. Steeds meer traders ontdekken de potentie van deze nieuwe crypto. Zorg dus voor de optimale voorbereiding op de Google Crypto bull run, en koop tijdens altseason je tokens met behulp van Best Wallet! Nu naar Best Wallet Token i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen – de nieuwe 1000x coin? is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.