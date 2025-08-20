Ethereum and Solana Face Competition As DeSoc Surpasses $10M Presale With Just 2 Days Left

By: Coindoo
2025/08/20 21:00
DeFi
Nowchain
But now, DeSoc (Decentralized Social) is stealing the spotlight.

As a SocialFi and DeFi hybrid platform, DeSoc has already raised more than $10 million in its presale and is now entering its final 48 hours before closing. Investors searching for the best crypto to buy now are increasingly pointing to DeSoc as the token with the highest near-term upside. Here are four reasons why a $500 investment in DeSoc today could outperform putting the same amount into ETH, SOL, DOGE, or SHIB.

1. SocialFi Utility That Outpaces Ethereum and Solana

Ethereum remains the king of DeFi, while Solana has built a name for speed and scalability. But both lack a true social media integration layer. DeSoc changes that by enabling users to monetize their content, own their data, and earn passive income through staking, creating an entirely new sector at the intersection of DeFi and social networks.

For investors, this means DeSoc is not just a speculative bet but a real-world utility token that could capture billions in value from social platforms like TikTok and Twitter, but on-chain. DeSoc is positioning itself as the blockchain for creators, which ETH and SOL simply don’t offer.

2. Early-Stage Growth Potential Means Explosive ROI

Ethereum and Solana have reached multi-billion-dollar valuations, making significant multiples harder to achieve. DeSoc, however, is still in its early presale phase. With over $10 million raised and listings confirmed, it’s primed for rapid price discovery once trading begins.

Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu delivered 100x returns in their early stages — but without any real-world utility. DeSoc blends that same viral potential with a functional SocialFi ecosystem, making its upside even greater. Analysts argue this could be the next 50x altcoin of 2025.

3. Built-In Creator Economy Could Dominate a Billion-Dollar Sector

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are community-driven, but they lack inherent value beyond hype. DeSoc’s creator-first economy changes the game by offering tools for content monetization, tipping, NFT integration, and social staking pools. By making social interaction a form of DeFi, DeSoc opens a massive revenue stream across multiple verticals.

This not only drives adoption but also ensures sustainable token demand, something DOGE and SHIB have always struggled with.

4. Backed by Industry Veterans and Strong Presale Demand

DeSoc is led by a seasoned team with proven expertise in DeFi, blockchain scaling, and social media growth. With the presale nearly ending and CEX listings on the horizon, whales are piling in to secure allocations before it goes public. The timing couldn’t be better, as institutional money is starting to enter the SocialFi space.

Investors who missed out on the early days of Ethereum or Solana are treating DeSoc as their second chance.

Final Thoughts: Why DeSoc Could Outperform ETH, SOL, DOGE, and SHIB

Ethereum and Solana are giants, but their upside in 2025 is capped by their size. Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu thrive on hype, but lack long-term sustainability. DeSoc offers the best of both worlds — hype-driven momentum and real SocialFi utility.

With the presale closing in just 2 days, the clock is ticking for investors looking to get in early. For those still searching “best crypto to buy now”, DeSoc may be the most obvious answer on the market.

👉 Check out the DeSoc Presale By Clicking This Link

