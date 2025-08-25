Ethereum-Based Little Pepe Sells Out Stage 11 With $22,325,000 Raised in Total

[PRESS RELEASE – Dubai, UAE, August 25th, 2025, Chainwire]

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), the viral Ethereum-based meme coin sensation, has officially sold out Stage 11 of its presale, bringing the total price range raised to $22,325,000. Alongside this milestone, the project has now sold 14.25 billion tokens. With just a few levels left earlier than launch, exhilaration within the community is at an all-time high.

Little Pepe’s Ethereum Foundation, Meme Coin Energy

Little Pepe isn’t really riding the meme coin hype—it’s strategically constructed on Ethereum Layer 2 technology, combining the humor and primarily based appeal of meme tokens with the scalability and performance of superior blockchain infrastructure. This setup gives lower expenses and quicker transactions compared to standard Ethereum mainnet operations, making it more available and appealing to regular investors.

This mixture of a robust blockchain basis with viral internet subculture has made $LILPEPE a standout in a crowded market, helping it in attracting a growing base of supporters and investors.

Stage 11 Sell-Out: A Significant Marker

Selling out Stage 11 is more than just a financial benchmark—it’s a sign of investor demand and market confidence. Few meme coins reach this level of fundraising, particularly in presales. Presale demand has been so consistent that each stage has closed faster than the last.

$22.3 Million in Funds and 14.25 Billion Tokens Sold

The presale’s funding total of $22,325,000 puts Little Pepe in a category that very few meme coins reach before launch. This level of capital means the project has substantial resources for marketing campaigns, exchange listings, and ecosystem development post-launch.

Building on Meme Culture With Real Utility

While meme cash frequently depends solely on the internet way of life for traction, Little Pepe’s crew is working to make sure the project additionally brings real-world usability. The Ethereum Layer 2 integration approach token transfers are rapid and less expensive, making $LILPEPE possible for microtransactions, tipping, and potential integrations into NFT marketplaces and network-driven platforms.

This added layer of ability utility positions Little Pepe as more than a quick-term hype play, giving it staying power in an unstable meme coin space.

Little Pepe’s: A Community-Driven Explosion

A major driver of Little Pepe’s speedy increase is its network-first method. The project’s Telegram and X (Twitter) communities are constantly buzzing with interest, providing everything from lighthearted memes to serious investment discussions. This viral electricity has helped spread attention across crypto forums, influencer channels, and meme hubs.

Community members are also being incentivized through events like the $777 giveaway, which rewards active promotion and participation. Such grassroots campaigns can fuel presale growth and build loyalty.

CertiK Audit Builds Investor Trust

Security is a top concern in the crypto space, especially with meme coins, where scams are not uncommon. By securing a CertiK smart contract audit, Little Pepe has sent a clear message that it values transparency and investor protection. This reassurance has likely played a key role in attracting more cautious buyers who may have previously avoided meme coin investments.

Approaching the Final Presale Stages

With Stage 11 sold out, there are now only a limited number of stages remaining before Little Pepe’s official debut on exchanges.

Little Pepe’s journey from meme concept to Ethereum-based presale powerhouse has been nothing short of remarkable. Selling out Stage 11 with $22,325,000 raised and 14.25 billion tokens sold marks a major milestone that cements its status.

With a dedicated community, Ethereum Layer 2 technology, and the trust-building backing of a CertiK audit, Little Pepe is positioned for a highly anticipated launch.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project’s mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

