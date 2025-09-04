The post Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Pepeto Attracts Whales as PEPE Price Prediction Points to Modest Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Which meme coin could make the biggest impact in 2025, PEPE or Pepeto? With the new bull run kicking off, meme tokens are once again attracting massive attention. Pepe, one of the most popular names in recent years, is back in the spotlight as investors discuss its price prediction. But while PEPE is already established, Pepeto (PEPETO), a new Ethereum-based presale, is gaining huge momentum with both hype and utility. The question traders are asking is simple: which is the best crypto to buy now before prices explode?

PEPE Price Prediction and Current Outlook

PEPE made headlines in 2023 and 2024 when it turned small early entries into fortunes. Its community-driven rise made it a top meme coin almost overnight. As the new cycle begins, PEPE is once again being discussed for its price potential.

Most analysts see PEPE rising two or three times from current levels if the bull run continues. It still has a strong name and active community, which means steady growth is possible. But with a multi-billion dollar market cap, the days of 100x runs are gone. The bigger a coin becomes, the harder it is to deliver exponential returns. That is why more traders are shifting their focus to smaller meme coins like Pepeto that still have massive upside potential.

Pepeto: The Presale With Explosive Potential

Pepeto is entering the market at just $0.000000150 in presale, giving early buyers the rare chance to secure billions of tokens at ground-floor pricing. So far, the project has already raised over $6.4 million and built a following of more than 100,000 members across Telegram, Instagram, and X.

Unlike PEPE, which grew mostly from hype, Pepeto is launching with real products. PepetoSwap removes trading fees entirely, while PepetoBridge provides secure cross chain transfers. These features add real-world value from the start, making Pepeto more than just another meme play.

The presale has also been built for transparency and safety. There are no team wallets, no trading taxes, and contracts are fully audited by SolidProof and Coinsult. This structure has already helped Pepeto gain the trust of whales, many of whom are positioning early before the presale stages move the price higher.

PEPE vs Pepeto: Best Crypto to Buy Right Now

PEPE’s price prediction suggests steady gains, but Pepeto offers something much bigger. At its presale price of $0.000000150, a $10,000 investment buys about 67 billion tokens. If Pepeto climbs to $0.00001, that bag would be worth $670,000. At $0.0001, it would exceed $6.7 million. Even a smaller $2,500 entry could reach more than $1.3 million if Pepeto follows the same explosive path PEPE once did.

On top of that, Pepeto pays staking rewards of 234 percent APY during presale, giving holders income while they wait for price growth. PEPE does not offer this advantage, making Pepeto the stronger long-term play.

Conclusion

PEPE may remain a top meme coin, but its price prediction shows limited upside compared to its early days. Pepeto, however, is still at the beginning, with audited contracts, zero fee trading, a cross chain bridge, and 234 percent APY staking rewards. It is affordable, fair, and already attracting whale attention, the perfect setup for explosive growth.

With over $6.4 million raised and presale stages selling out quickly, Pepeto’s entry window is closing fast. Traders who wait risk missing the kind of life-changing returns that PEPE delivered in 2023. For those searching for the best crypto to buy now, Pepeto is looking like the clear choice — but only for those who move before the wider market catches on.

Disclaimer

Always buy Pepeto only through the official website: https://pepeto.io. Beware of scams copying the project’s name.

Official Links

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/