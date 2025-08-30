Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surpasses $6.5M Presale Milestone

Advertisement





As it continues to gain traction ahead of its official launch, Ethereum-based meme project Pepeto ($PEPETO) has continued to make waves in the blockchain industry.

According to an official announcement today, Pepeto has revealed that it has raised over $6.5 million in its ongoing presale, with more than 40 billion tokens sold so far.

While this marks a major milestone for the meme-based blockchain startup, the achievement follows increased participation reported following the release of its exchange demo.

Notably, Pepeto has achieved this major milestone ahead of its launch, as the presale event coincides with the broader 2025 trend of renewed activity in meme-themed digital assets, characterized by increased social engagement and narrative-driven participation.

Although utility-based crypto projects are expected to dominate the industry this year, meme coins like Pepeto prove they’re still leading much of the online hype, especially when paired with real products like exchanges, bridges, and staking tools.

With $PEPETO recording over $6.5 million in presale funding to date, the project has emerged as one of the more heavily funded Ethereum-based meme-themed initiatives launched in 2025.

While the presale has seen it priced at $0.000000150 per token, $PEPETO remains accessible for early investors looking to join before it opens for public trading.

Despite the recent crypto market volatilities, Pepeto has garnered significant visibility and achieved massive fundings, all thanks to growing community activity across platforms such as Twitter and Telegram. Notably, the recent release of the demo exchange has prompted increased user engagement on social media channels.

Nonetheless, the Pepeto team further revealed that the current level of community engagement in Pepeto reflects patterns seen in earlier meme token cycles, with the project aiming to build on this momentum through its Ethereum-based infrastructure.

Furthermore, some of the key factors that have fueled Pepeto’s presale milestone are its Ethereum-based foundation, viral community engagement, dual security audits, strategic tokenomics, and utility-backed ecosystem.

While the presale is still ongoing, Pepeto’s team has confirmed that it is eyeing listings on Tier 1 exchanges. Nonetheless, this will be closely followed by liquidity provisioning and wider marketing. According to the announcement, the moves are designed to position $PEPETO firmly for its next market phase.

With Pepeto securing over $6.5 million and distributing tens of billions of tokens through its presale, the achievement highlights real belief in the project’s roadmap and utility-first meme coin approach. Moreso, the team’s transparency and consistent delivery continue to drive attention from retail and whale investors alike.

The team further revealed that the project’s strategy is focused on long-term development rather than short-term market activity following its public trading launch.