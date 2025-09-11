Ethereum Beacon Chain sees major slashing event with 40 validators penalized

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 18:17
Ethereum’s Beacon Chain recorded a major slashing event on Sept. 10, with 40 validators penalized for pushing conflicting attestations.

Initial reports pointed to validator nodes tied to StakeFi, Allnodes, and SSV Network. However, further on-chain investigation showed that most affected operators were connected to Ankr.

Beacon Chain reported that one validator was “slashed’ 0.3 ETH, which was worth roughly $1,300 at the time. If similar losses occurred across the group, the cumulative penalty could exceed $52,000.

What went wrong?

Slashing occurs when validators act against consensus rules, often by publishing contradictory attestations.

Preston Vanloon, an Ethereum core developer, explained that such errors usually appear when validator keys are run across multiple environments. In that situation, nodes may see different views of the chain, leading to double-signing and automatic penalties.

He said:

Vanloon further agreed that the issue might have stemmed from the impacted firms’ committing a blunder while migrating a validator.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum developer stressed that the validators must keep operating until they exit the network despite the fines.

According to him:

Ethereum slashing

Mass slashing remains a rare occurrence on Ethereum, as evidenced by the fact that, apart from the recent one, there have only been 15 such cases this year. Migalabs’ data shows that only 525 validators have faced slashing penalties since 2020.

However, history shows how quickly these events can escalate and lead to steep financial losses. In November 2023, nearly 100 validators tied to Bitcoin Suisse lost almost $200,000 as they were slashed for submitting incorrect attestations.

These cases highlight how operational errors can trigger immediate financial consequences in a system that enforces consensus through economic discipline.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ethereum-slashing-wipes-funds-of-40-validators-punished-for-double-signing/

