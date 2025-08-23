Ethereum, Bitcoin Spike After Powell Signals Interest Rate Cut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:09
U
U$0.01989+40.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.94+6.13%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00233948+4.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10221+1.33%
XRP
XRP$3.0697+7.12%

In brief

  • The Federal Reserve has left the interest rate unchanged at its last five meetings.
  • In a speech at an annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said that conditions had changed.
  • The Fed meets again in September.

The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the possibility of an interest rate cut in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Within 15 minutes of Powell’s speech starting, Bitcoin jumped above $114,700 from $112,000, a nearly 2.5% gain, while Ethereum surged to $4,600 from $4,300, an almost 7% increase, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. Both cryptocurrencies remained down 2.9% and 1.4%, respectively, over the past week.

By the time Powell was done with his remarks, altcoins were soaring. XRP and Solana had both surged more than 6% in less than an hour, with XRP regaining the $3 threshold for the first time since Tuesday. Dogecoin leapt more than 7% for the same time frame. However, most altcoins tracked by CoinGecko were still slightly in the red on the week, a sign of investors’ earlier angst about the Fed’s path forward.

An interest rate cut would likely buoy cryptocurrency and other risk-on assets by boosting liquidity for investment. U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressuring Powell relentlessly to slash rates amid concerns that the economy is slowing.

In a Myriad Linea market, 87% of respondents expect the Fed to change the interest rate, up from closer to 70% earlier this week.

(Disclosure: Myriad is a prediction market and engagement platform developed by Dastan, parent company of an editorially independent Decrypt.)

Powell was steadfast in his assessment that the central bank faces elevated inflation risks compared to the labor market, but he said that the central bank is prepared to adjust its policy stance if its dual mandate of full employment and stable prices is in conflict.

Caveating that the central bank is not on any preset course, Powell said “the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” indicating that the central bank may lower interest rates at its September meeting.

Still, Powell warned that inflation from Trump’s tariffs has not been fully reflected in economic data, and it could be that way for months.

“It will continue to take more time for tariff increases to work their way through supply chains and distribution networks,” he said. “Come what may, we will not allow a one-time increase in the price level to become an ongoing inflation problem.”

Analysts say that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were falling earlier this week in anticipation of Powell’s eighth and final speech in Jackson Hole as Fed chair. With markets positioned for easing in September, they said “cautiously hawkish” remarks could disappoint investors.

Bitwise Senior Investment Strategist Juan Leon told Decrypt on Thursday that he expected Powell to focus on sticky inflation and tariff uncertainty, while avoiding any pre-commitment to a rate cut in September and potentially pressuring risk-on assets with a firmer tone.

Powell looked back on the COVID-19 pandemic in defending his tenure as Fed chair. The central bank took drastic measures to stabilize markets and stimulate growth as the U.S. economy ground to a halt nearly overnight. And as a red-hot economy roared back from pandemic-related pressures, inflation peaked at a four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. 

UPDATE (August 22, 2025, 11:01 a.m. ET): Adds token price information and context on the impact of a rate cut. 

UPDATE (August 22, 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET): Adds Myriad Linea paragraph. 

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/336440/ethereum-bitcoin-jump-powell-hints-interest-rate-cut

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow

PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$2.18 billion last week (July 14 to July 18, Eastern Time).
LayerNet
NET$0.00011187+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 11:44
Share
Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum eyes $5K soon, but smart investors are rushing to the MAGAX presale for 10x+ growth potential. Don’t miss your chance to buy early!
Threshold
T$0.01695+5.80%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005666+5.94%
Salamanca
DON$0.000569+4.21%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 23:28
Share
Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

The post Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: ECB is testing Ethereum, Solana for potential digital euro infrastructure. Public vs private debate mirrors U.S. stablecoins vs. China’s CBDC model. 98% dominance of dollar stablecoins flagged as risk to EU autonomy. Digital euro still in design phase, no tech framework finalized. Un recent crypto news, European policymakers are accelerating work on a digital euro by looking at public blockchain networks for its infrastructure. On August 22, 2025, the Financial Times reported that EU officials are, “…exploring major public blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana for the digital euro’s design.” According to FT sources, the ECB is weighing a public blockchain model — akin to Ethereum or Solana — instead of a closed, private ledger. The move comes amid growing concern that US dollar-pegged stablecoins – now roughly 98% of the global stablecoin market – could erode the euro’s international role. In July 2025, the US passed the GENIUS Act to regulate dollar stablecoins, intensifying pressure on Europe. ECB board member Piero Cipollone called for a digital euro to protect European financial sovereignty, as he warned, “Europe cannot afford to rely excessively on foreign payment solutions.” Ethereum, Solana Under Consideration Under the new plan, the ECB could issue the digital euro on a permissionless public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana. This would mark a sharp shift from earlier drafts that envisioned a private, ECB-controlled network. Public chains offer global reach and innovation: anyone can participate in Ethereum or Solana, and they have robust ecosystems for payments and smart contracts. As per a crypto news report by FT, a source told reporters, moving to a public chain is, “…definitely something that [EU officials are] taking more seriously now.” Advocates say such a model could speed cross-border transactions and link the digital euro to decentralized finance. However, a public…
U
U$0.01989+40.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10228+1.33%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.7449+17.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 05:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $2.18 billion last week, setting a new record for weekly net inflow

Ethereum Eyes $5K in Weeks, But Presale Buyers Are Also Betting on MAGAX

Ethereum, Solana As Backbone For Digital Euro: Crypto News Report

ETH hits new all-time high above $4,870 as Fed turns dovish, Ether ETF inflows resume

Global equity fund inflows declined sharply in the week ending August 20