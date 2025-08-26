Ethereum breaks $500B market cap, doubling investors gains

Ethereum’s sharp price rally has lifted its total market capitalization above $500 billion, making it the quickest asset in history to cross the threshold.

According to CryptoSlate’s data, the second-largest crypto reached an all-time high of $4,946 over the past week after a wave of heavy trading and accumulation.

That peak helped to push ETH’s valuation beyond the half-trillion mark faster than any major corporation or Bitcoin managed in its own growth cycle.

Ethereum is the Fastest Asset to reach a $500 billion Valuation. (Source: MilkRoadDaily)

Meanwhile, the price surge also doubled the unrealized gains held by long-term investors, according to on-chain data from Glassnode.

According to the firm, the rally drove Ethereum’s Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio to 2.15.

Ethereum’s MVRV (Source: Glassnode)

The MVRV metric compares the market capitalization to the aggregated acquisition cost of all coins in circulation. At present levels, investors are sitting on more than twice their initial outlays in unrealized gains.

Glassnode noted that similar conditions were observed in late 2020 and again in early 2024, each time preceding bouts of heightened volatility and increased selling pressure.