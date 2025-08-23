Ethereum Breaks Above $4,800 – Is It Time For New Highs?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 13:17
Threshold
T$0.01708+7.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021545-0.07%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005069+12.59%
Palm Economy
PALM$0.001088+2.25%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.167-4.13%

Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology.

From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations.

In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored.

At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money.

After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about decentralization and self-custody opened a realm of opportunities. Cryptocurrencies allowed her to experience financial control for the first time and expand her financial education.

Moreover, the peculiar nature of the crypto community sparked Rubmar’s curiosity about the other layers of the industry. As a result, she found a particular interest in discovering the diverse perspectives of investors, market watchers, experts, and developers. Her attempts to better understand the crypto space made her realize the strong links of the community with other industries, enriching her perspective of the sector. As someone who spends most of her day online, Rubmar enjoys finding the points where the crypto world meets with her other passions and hobbies ­–or her favorite memes.

In her free time, she usually finds joy in different art forms. As a child, she enlisted in every extra-curricular activity in her hometown, including music classes, dancing, jewelry making, and the local chorus. Despite her many attempts to learn different instruments, Rubmar only knows how to play the xylophone, which she played for 7 years in her school’s marching band.

She also has a passion for learning new languages and cultures, having set the goal to learn another six languages ­– currently attempting to learn Italian and Korean. Scrapbooking, paper crafting, and bookbinding are her biggest interests outside of work, constantly taking classes and attending workshops to learn new techniques. The rest of her free time is spent stressing over football matches and transfer market news or feeding cats –hers or stray.

In summary, Rubmar seeks to present entertaining and educational pieces to be enjoyed by everybody, aiming to report on the latest news and offer a unique perspective while adding a meme or a pun whenever possible.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ethereum-eth-breaks-above-4800-amid-market-recovery/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

The post CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-linked stocks and digital assets surged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could begin cutting interest rates as soon as September. The tone marked a shift after weeks of growing investor doubt that the Fed would act before year-end. Bitcoin BTC$115,831.56 and ether (ETH) both moved higher following Powell’s remarks, as did the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Shares tied directly to the crypto sector posted some of the sharpest moves of the day. At the time of writing, Circle (CRCL) led the pack with a 7% jump. eToro (ETOR) and Marathon Digital (MARA) each climbed 6%, while Coinbase (COIN) rose 5%. MicroStrategy (MSTR), which holds billions in bitcoin, gained 4%, and Robinhood (HOOD) advanced 3%. The moves underscored how tightly crypto assets and equities remain linked to expectations for U.S. monetary policy. Lower interest rates typically ease financial conditions, encouraging risk-taking and increasing the appeal of speculative assets. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the Fed to ease borrowing costs. Powell, however, emphasized that inflation risks remain and the labor market continues to show signs of strain. Still, he suggested the calculus is evolving. “The balance of risks appears to be shifting,” Powell said, adding that while the jobs picture looks stable on the surface, “it is a curious kind of balance that results from a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers.” That cautious framing helped reassure markets that the Fed is potentially preparing to move to cut rates but not rushing into a decision. Investors had grown less confident about a September cut after a series of firmer-than-expected economic readings. Friday’s comments put the possibility back in play. Read more: Powell Puts September Rate Cut in Play; Bitcoin Pushes Higher Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/circle-coinbase-strategy-among-crypto-stock-rally-as-powell-signals-september-rate-cuts-may-be-on-the-table
U
U$0.02+43.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.958+6.06%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020801+3.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:44
Share
ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

ULTILAND, a popular Web3 firm for creative and art-related real-world assets (RWAs), has partnered with SecondLive, a Web3 metaverse platform. The collaboration aims to merge cultural RWAs with the AI-led immersive environments. As ULTILAND asserted in its official announcement on social media, the mutual endeavor highlights a shared vision to combine art, AI, and digital assets in a unified ecosystem. Thus, this development is set to bridge digital and physical culture to unlock new opportunities benefiting creators and communities. We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @SecondLiveReal — the first AI-powered world modeling platform with 4.7M+ users worldwide.By combining ULTILAND’s cultural RWA ecosystem with SecondLive’s AI-driven immersive spaces, we’re opening new possibilities where art,… pic.twitter.com/aHt4P7Dym6— ULTILAND (@ULTILAND) August 22, 2025 ULTILAND and SecondLive Partner to Drive Cultural and Art-Rich Experiences with RWAs and AI In its partnership with SecondLive, ULTILAND intends to delve into landmark initiatives that merge cultural identity as well as the advanced AI technologies. In this respect, the prominent endeavors take into account co-branded activations, immersive experiences to enhance brand engagement and artistic expression, and interactive showcases. With this, the creators will have the capability to bring real-world cultural assets to the virtual worlds, guaranteeing the authenticity while leading to new waves of creativity. SecondLive has gained considerable traction in virtual environments with its AI-led infrastructure to improve interaction and personalization. Apart from that, ULTILAND focuses on the on-chain tokenization of digital assets, guaranteeing that the respective experiences come along with verifiable ownership. This reportedly paves the way for an exclusive dimension of the wider cultural engagement to transcend physical boundaries. What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers? According to ULTILAND, the collaboration with SecondLive provides developers with new opportunities to bolster innovation in the RWA-backed and AI-driven ecosystem. Additionally, with the delivery of access to cutting-edge world modeling instruments, on-chain integration of assets, and advanced design frameworks, builders can develop richer dApps, cultural showcases, and interactive experiences. Thus, overall, the partnership significantly contributes to the cultural revolution with a blend of creativity, AI, and RWAs.
Waves
WAVES$1.336+4.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.05619+9.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02149-0.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 12:00
Share
Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

The post Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Basel-based regulations effective January 1, 2026. Applies to Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and RWAs. Aligns Hong Kong’s banking system with global crypto standards. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced it will fully implement banking capital regulations based on the Basel Committee’s standards for cryptocurrency from January 1, 2026. This move affects banks’ approach to stablecoins and RWAs, potentially influencing global crypto regulatory frameworks. Hong Kong Aligns with Basel Crypto Standards The Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s announcement underscores its commitment to align with Basel Committee standards, integrating a wide repertoire of crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and RWAs into regulatory purview. Basel’s criteria influence bank operations globally, a consistency maintained in this move. Stablecoins, typically issued on public chains, and RWAs, might see altered holding patterns among local banks. Industry insiders suggest banks might reevaluate their exposure to such assets in line with Basel criteria implemented in Hong Kong. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said, “The implementation of Basel-based regulations reflects our commitment to enhancing transparency and risk management in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape.” Market Dynamics: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Regulatory Changes Did you know? Hong Kong’s adoption of Basel crypto regulations mirrors global efforts like EU’s MiCA, aiming for consistent post-2026 banking protocols similar to the 2025 enactments across Europe. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $115,611.45 with an approximate market cap of $2.30 trillion. Market dominance sits at 57.86%, experiencing a 24-hour trading volume of $82.30 billion—a 41.44% surge. Bitcoin’s recent price changes include a modest 2.32% increase over 24 hours, post a 60-day rise of 10.08%. Source: CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis from Coincu Research flags potential sectoral adjustments as global banking adheres to a unified crypto operating baseline, highlighting how technological…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,824.66+2.49%
Capverse
CAP$0.06601+0.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1346+6.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 12:33
Share

Trending News

More

CRCL, COIN, MSTR Among Crypto Stock Rally as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cuts

ULTILAND Partners with SecondLive to Merge AI, RWAs, and Culture

Hong Kong to Implement Basel Crypto Regulations in 2026

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

OpenAI Subpoenas Meta in Musk Lawsuit Amid $97 Billion AI Deal Speculation