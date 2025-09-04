Ethereum breaks four-year August lull with mega whale backing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 01:18
Moonveil
MORE$0.0994+1.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0126+3.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017749+5.26%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+37.14%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01496+4.54%

Ethereum posted its strongest August performance in four years, with data showing large holders played a decisive role in the rally.

According to CoinGlass data, ETH gained 18% last month, climbing to a new all-time high of $4,953. It marked the token’s first positive August since 2021, when it advanced more than 35%.

Ethereum Monthly Price Performance Since 2021. (Source: CoinGlass)

Since then, every August has closed in negative territory, highlighting how significant this year’s reversal was for the second-largest crypto.

Glassnode data shows that so-called “mega whales,” entities holding 10,000 or more Ethereum, were the main drivers of last month’s rally. Their cumulative net inflows peaked at 2.2 million ETH over 30 days, before their buying momentum leveled off.

Ethereum Mega Whales Accumulation (Source: Glassnode)

At the same time, mid-sized whales with balances between 1,000 and 10,000 ETH appear to have shifted back into accumulation. After several weeks of distribution earlier this year, these investors recorded a net inflow of 411,000 ETH over the past 30 days.

Ethereum Large Whales Accumulation (Source: Glassnode)

While the pause in mega whale accumulation could signal caution ahead, the return of large buyers points to continued institutional and high-net-worth interest in the digital asset.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/ethereum-breaks-four-year-august-lull-with-mega-whale-backing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09934+1.26%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001605-0.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.01109-0.64%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Share
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10761-3.65%
WINK
WIN$0.00005368+2.48%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 01:22
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+1.71%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001326+4.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002568+2.84%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets