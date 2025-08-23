Ethereum Breaks New All-Time High

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 06:31
RealLink
REAL$0.05484+7.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10237+1.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.1351+5.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01455+8.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02196+0.67%
Ethereum

Ethereum has officially broken into uncharted territory, surpassing its previous all-time high set in November 2021.

The price surged past $4,880, cementing Ethereum’s position as the second-largest cryptocurrency and the backbone of decentralized finance and tokenization.

The milestone comes as institutional adoption of Ethereum intensifies. Singapore’s DBS Bank recently launched tokenized structured notes on Ethereum, allowing accredited investors to trade securities tied to crypto prices. This move follows more than $1 billion worth of crypto-linked note trades executed on DBS in the first half of 2025, highlighting the accelerating pace of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Ethereum’s Institutional Role Expands

According to Token Terminal, Ethereum dominates the RWA tokenization market with an 80% share, making it the leading blockchain for regulated financial products. With $7.72 billion currently locked in RWA protocols, Ethereum is becoming the primary settlement layer for institutional capital seeking blockchain integration.

Corporate treasuries are also reinforcing Ethereum’s institutional presence. SharpLink Gaming, the second-largest Ether holder with $3.14 billion in ETH, recently authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback program. The firm’s co-CEO Joseph Chalom explained that buybacks would be considered when its stock trades below the net asset value of its Ether holdings. The strategy, aimed at boosting the ETH-per-share metric, underscores the company’s long-term bet on Ethereum as both a treasury asset and staking vehicle.

What Comes Next for Ethereum

With Ethereum breaking its 2021 record, analysts will closely monitor adoption metrics such as RWA total value locked and the growing number of corporations holding ETH on their balance sheets. If this momentum continues, Ethereum could solidify its role not just as a smart contract platform, but as a global financial infrastructure layer underpinning tokenized assets, treasuries, and institutional-grade products.

Ethereum’s rally, fueled by real-world adoption and corporate accumulation, signals a new chapter for the network. As demand for tokenization and blockchain-based financial products grows, Ethereum’s position at the center of this transformation has never been stronger.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-breaks-new-all-time-high-the-bull-run-has-just-begun/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Crypto investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy now as forecasts point toward a powerful 2025 cycle. Stellar and XRP are leading discussions thanks to upgrades and ETF speculation. But analysts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could be the breakout contender, with projections hinting at up to 50x upside. Stellar’s Forecast Gains Strength Stellar (XLM) […] Continue Reading: Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook
Stellar
XLM$0.4237+7.75%
XRP
XRP$3.0629+6.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02834+3.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 07:14
Share
EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

The post EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eu-eyes-ethereum-solana-digital-euro/
Bitcoin
BTC$117,003.68+3.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021985+0.74%
Sign
SIGN$0.07273+7.62%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:56
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.14+10.58%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005275+8.33%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.159827+7.75%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Ethereum Slips From Highs — MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped as Stronger 2025 Growth Bet

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"