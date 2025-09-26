Ethereum client Nimbus releases v25.9.1

PANews reported on September 26th that the Ethereum client Nimbus announced the release of version 25.9.1 . This version is rated low-criticality on the mainnet, but high-criticality on the Hoodi , Sepolia , and Holesky testnets due to the upcoming Fusaka fork. The team recommends that relevant testnet nodes upgrade as soon as possible to adapt to the fork.
